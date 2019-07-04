Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook)
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook)
Breaking

Aussie student released from North Korea

by Ally Foster
4th Jul 2019 2:37 PM

The Australian student who went missing in North Korea and was feared detained has been found 'safe and well' in China.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison confirmed that Alek Sigley has been released from detention in North Korea and has since arrived safely in China.

"Alek is safe and well. Swedish authorities advised they met with senior officials from the DPRK and raised the issue of Alex's disappearance," Mr Morrison said.

"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely. "

>> The nightmare changes needed to save historic sport from the outrage crowd 

The prime minister extended his "deepest gratitude" to the Swedish authorities for helping Alek get released.

"(This) demonstrates the value of discrete, behind-the-scenes work by officials in solving sensitive consular cases in close partnership with other governments," he said.

"I'm sure we all could not be more pleased. We know he is now safe."

More to come

More Stories

alek sigley australian editors picks located missing north korea

Top Stories

    DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    premium_icon DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    Business Major retailer has called it quits at one of Tweed's busiest retail centres, while another has pushed back its opening date.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:09 PM
    Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    Rugby League Get ready for the biggest game of the NRRRL season so far.

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    premium_icon Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    Rugby League Three straight losses have not knocked confidence ahead of Wynnum

    $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    premium_icon $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    Health HEALTH district breaks down how they are preparing for the future