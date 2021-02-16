Aussie supermodel joins anti-vax elite

Aussie supermodel Elle Macpherson has embraced her new life with her disgraced anti-vaxxer boyfriend and his anti-science colleagues.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has continued to embrace her new life among the most notorious members of the anti-vaxxer movement.

Macpherson has been dating disgraced former doctor Andrew Wakefield for several years, despite his reputation as a medical pariah, who fled to the US after being struck off the medical register in the UK.

Wakefield caused widespread panic among parents after he published false claims linking the MMR vaccine to autism in 12 children in 1998. The false claims led to a sharp drop in vaccinations, and a rise in childhood diseases including measles - which had previously been all but eradicated.

Despite being reviled by the medical community, Macpherson has embraced Wakefield, and the anti-vax community, who have in turn twice honoured her at the annual "Doctors Who Rock Awards".

Elle Macpherson speaking at the Doctors Who Rocks awards in 2019.

At the 2019 awards ceremony, Macpherson, in a green floor-length gown and fur shrug, appeared on stage with Del Bigtree, producer of anti-vax documentary Vaxxed.

The awards ceremony honoured a slew of anti-vaxxers, as well as anti-chemotherapy advocates, and other prominent members of the anti-medicine and anti-science community.

Macpherson was honoured that night as the evening's Very Special Guest, billed just below The Nanny star Fran Drescher, who recently made headlines for spouting conspiracies about 5G.

"It's pretty amazing to be here with so many amazing people," Macpherson told the crowd. "So many wellness warriors and courageous people standing up for what they believe, in the face of not very easy times - mavericks and rock stars."

She went on to say there were a "lot of powerful people" at the ceremony who she believed could "heal humanity with god's help".

"I do encourage people to look deeper into what it really means to be well, and not just well on a physical level but well on an emotional level, and well on a spiritual level."

Elle Macpherson with her boyfriend, disgraced doctor Andrew Wakefield, at the awards ceremony in 2017. Picture: Janice Hall/Twitter

At the same Doctors Who Rock ceremony, Wakefield, who is no longer a doctor, was honoured with the World Changer Mission awards.

The anti-vaxxer awards said it looked to honour "thought leaders, paradigm shifters, change agents, the pioneers in medicine and dentistry".

It's not the first time Macpherson appeared at the controversial awards ceremony. She also appeared at the ceremony in 2017.

Wakefield was formally cast out of the medical community in 2010, after he was found to have acted against the interest of his patients, and published irresponsible and dishonest claims about the MMR vaccine.

Macpherson and Wakefield were first spotted together in 2017 at an anti-vaxxer event in Orlando, Florida, where they sat together at a dinner, according to the AFR.

Two months later the pair were spotted together again at another anti-vax event in Red Bank in New Jersey, and then again in Chicago in May 2019.

Macpherson embraced alternative medicine after becoming rundown in 2014. Picture: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Macpherson, who was given the moniker The Body during her modelling career, embraced alternative medicine during 2014. Feeling rundown, a nutritionist advised her to try an alkaline diet to fix her body's pH levels.

After ditching foods like cheese and pasta, Macpherson said she'd felt better than at any other time in her life.

She later said: "I believe that most ailments come from having an acidic body."

