Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon Qualifying 2019
Tennis

Aussie teen storms into Wimbledon main draw

by Leo Schlink
28th Jun 2019 12:44 AM
Rising star Alex Popyrin has cashed in on an Australia legend's advice to reach his first Wimbledon main draw.

The 19-year-old overcame American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) to bolster Australia's men's contingent at Wimbledon next week to seven.

Popyrin joins Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden and Bernard Tomic in the main draw.

Cash and Popyrin have linked up for the grass court season with an aim to develop a more offensive game style.

"I'm definitely enjoying that," Popyrin said.

"It's always special to have a legend in the game on your side, in your camp, and he's definitely been giving me a lot of advice, a lot of tips here and there, especially on the grass court.

"He's just a great motivator before the match."

Victorian Andrew Harris was eliminated in the final round by French top seed Corentin Moutet 6-2 6-4 6-4.

