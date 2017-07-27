Aussie titles on home turf

HOME BOY: Matt Hurworth of Cabarita Boardriders will compete in this weekend's Australian Surf Festival on his home break.

ONE of the greatest surfing showdowns in Australian Masters history will go down this weekend at Cabarita.

And two of the Tweed Coast's finest, Jay Phillips and Matt Hurworth, will be proudly representing their surfing area.

Hurworth, who originally hails from Cronulla, based himself at Cabarita 20 years ago to establish his MH surfboard label. The highly competitive goofy footer has been hugely instrumental as a steering influence in boards and surfing experience for his local club the Cabarita Boardriders.

At the time of writing, Matt had taken off to Bali for an Indo boat trip and preparation for what will be his biggest national event.

It's the first time Cabarita and the Tweed Coast have hosted the Australian titles which takes in both the Opens and Women's titles as well as all the Surf Master categories, including the National Bodyboard titles, Australian Longboard titles, and the Australian Logger titles, all under the heading of the Australian Surf Festival, from July 28 to August 14. All events will run consecutively on the beautiful Tweed Coast, beginning from the border at Coolangatta and ending at Wooyung, south of Pottsville.

D'bah is the preferred location for the Open Shortboard National Titles in 2017.

Jay Phillips has been awarded a wildcard entry into the Australian titles Open division and is a favourite for the over-35s. Phillips, a former professional surfer raised at Fingal, gave up professional surfing to be with his club the Snapper Surfriders and take on the role as coach and president.

"I haven't competed in this sort of arena of surfing for a lot of years, so I'm psyched on the fact the Australian Surf Masters are on the Tweed Coast this year. I'm feeling good about my surfing and excited for this event that's staged in my backyard,” said Phillips.

Jay was Australian Junior runner-up at Burleigh to Beau Emerton in 1992 and as a young 16-year-old was presented with the prestigious Duke Kahanamoku trophy for most improved Australian junior. When Rabbit, Lorraine and Peter Bryant established a Pro Am circuit in the 90s, Jay and many of the competitors that will be competing in the Masters were all young rivals.

"The line-up of former pros from the 90s and the now kids of the modern era is at its highest level so I'm very grateful to compete against the guys I haven't competed against since the 90s,” Jay said.

"Nothing has changed, they're still very competitive.”

Prize money and the priority system will be new and welcome additions to this year's Australian Open titles format.

"I'm excited with the priority system that's been brought into the Surf Masters this year, so it won't be as intense on the hassling and more on the surfing action,” Jay said.

His biggest surfing influence is 1978 world champion Rabbit Bartholomew with whom he shares coaching duties at Snapper Surfriders. He is also grateful to Bap Romano for his support of the club.