Girlfriend ran for help after NZ murder

A massive manhunt is under way in New Zealand after an Australian tourist was shot dead by a gunman who wanted to steal his campervan.

The 33-year-old Australian man, Sean McKinnon, from Warrnambool in Victoria, and his 32-year-old Canadian girlfriend were asleep in their campervan at the Te Toto Gorge carpark in Raglan when they were woken by a stranger at their window.

The stranger demanded the key to the couple's campervan before the Australian man was shot numerous times.

The man's girlfriend then ran for several kilometres for help.

The fatal shooting occurred at a car park in Raglan, two hours south of Auckland.

The manhunt is now under way in Waikato.

The Australian man's body was later found in a stolen campervan in Gordonton, 80 kilometres from Raglan.

Inspector Graham Pitkethley from Waikato Police asked the public for assistance in finding the shooter.

He said no firearms had been recovered from the van and there was no reason to believe the attack was alcohol or drug-related. Forensic investigations of the van were continuing.

"This is a random attack by what we attribute to a sole offender," he said.

"Someone out there in the community knows who this offender is and I am asking them to contact police immediately."

He said police were currently "working through a number of leads".

He also said they were supporting the man's girlfriend.

"We are supporting the female victim, who is understandably very shocked and distressed, providing her with the support and welfare that she needs," he said.

"This is a tragic incident. Inquiries are telling us that this was a random attack.

"It is understandable and concerning to have an armed offender outstanding, but I want to reassure the public that we are working hard to identify and locate the offender. It is our absolute priority."

Det Insp Pitkethley confirmed that police would be armed as a precautionary measure for community safety.

"In light of the current circumstances, a general arming order for police staff is in place this afternoon for the entire Waikato District and will be reassessed later today," he said.

"We ask that the public stays alert and reports any suspicious activity to Police immediately."

Hamilton police were earlier spotted firing multiple shots at a green hatchback in the carp park at the Gallagher Hockey Turf - a 20-minute drive from the site where the van was recovered.

But Inspector Pitkethley said this was due to an "unrelated pre-planned operation".

Waikato Police revealed on Facebook that they responded to a serious incident in Raglan at 3.20am.

"Police have located a van that was earlier stolen and found a body of a man inside," the statement read.

"The vehicle was found on Gordonton Road."

Police now want to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle or have any information to assist them.

"Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning," they said.

"If you think you have seen this vehicle or have information that may be helpful please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

"Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Police are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances.

"We are also currently working to inform the next of kin therefore no further details are available at this point."

