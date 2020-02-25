Menu
Crime

Aussie woman up on terror charges

25th Feb 2020 7:54 PM

A 22-year-old woman faces life imprisonment after being charged with terror offences in Victoria.

The woman is accused of encouraging and trying to help a person trying to travel to Syria and Iraq in 2016 to fight with Islamic State, the Victorian Joint Terrorism Team alleges.

She also allegedly formed an online association with an Australian male fighter and member of Islamic State in Syria and supported him in his role with Islamic State in 2015.

She faces life imprisonment over three charges including associating with a terrorist organisation; recruiting a person to participate in the activities of a terrorist organisation; and performing services for a person intending to enter a foreign country and engage in hostile activity.

The accused will face the Magistrates Court in Melbourne today.

This investigation has not identified any current or impending threat to the community.

Police continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity they see or hear to the National Security Hotline on 1800 123 400 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

