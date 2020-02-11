Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
As rumours circulate about Peyton Royce’s return to the WWE, the Australian fighter shocked fans by posting a revealing photo to her Instagram.
As rumours circulate about Peyton Royce’s return to the WWE, the Australian fighter shocked fans by posting a revealing photo to her Instagram.
Fashion & Beauty

Aussie WWE star stuns with topless photo

by Joe Brophy
11th Feb 2020 4:13 PM

Peyton Royce has had no use for her wrestling gear after disappearing from WWE television a few weeks ago.

Amid reports that Vince McMahon could be set to repackage the Australian star she got fans excited for her return, by posting a topless photo on Instagram.

Royce - real name Cassie McIntosh - stripped down to just yellow bikini bottoms and a pair of trainers for an outdoor photo shoot, The Sun reports.

The 27-year-old had only her arm to protect her modesty as she captioned the racy picture: "Freedom is a stage of mind."

View this post on Instagram

Freedom is a state of mind 💫 @ajkphotography1

A post shared by Cassie Lee (@peytonroycewwe) on

Within hours the sexy snap had already gained over 165,000 likes as well as a host from comments from Royce's fellow WWE stars.

Her IIconics tag-team partner Billie Kay wrote: "I was there for this pic … speechless then and speechless now. MY GIRL."

Royce's AEW star husband Shawn Spears, former WWE wrestler Tye Dillinger, said: "Yowza!!!"

"Wowzers hot mama!" Torrie Wilson added.

Other stars like Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Asuka, and Liv Morgan all showered Royce with similar compliments as well.

Royce hasn't wrestled since teaming with Billie Kay in a losing effort to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on a November episode of Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on repackaging both members of the IIconics.

However, no information on the Australian's potential return date or what character changes were provided.

Australian WWE wrestler Peyton Royce
Australian WWE wrestler Peyton Royce

The former NXT stars debuted on WWE's main roster in 2018 and they won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

This was published in The Sun and republished with permission.

peyton royce wwe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free internet safety session Tweed families shouldn't miss

        Free internet safety session Tweed families shouldn't miss

        News It’s international Safer Internet Day today and PCYC Tweed Heads, together with NSW Police, will be holding a free session about online safety at 7pm

        CHEFS: Where to find Tweed’s finest food producers

        CHEFS: Where to find Tweed’s finest food producers

        Whats On Meet some of the finest food producers and chefs on the Tweed

        Gym patron allegedly used 5kg weight as weapon

        premium_icon Gym patron allegedly used 5kg weight as weapon

        Crime James Mau’u charged with GBH over alleged attack in World Gym.

        • 11th Feb 2020 4:05 PM
        WET TRIUMPH: Tweed fires against Titans in downpour

        premium_icon WET TRIUMPH: Tweed fires against Titans in downpour

        News Tweed’s squad will turn its attention to the second pre-season trial