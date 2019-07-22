Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Aussies arrested in Bali drug raids

22nd Jul 2019 7:04 PM

Two Australians have been arrested in Bali amid reported links to a cocaine trafficking operation.

The men, David Van Iersel, 38 and William Cabantog, 35, were arrested on Saturday in the resort village of Canggu.

It is believed the Melbourne nightclub promoters were working in the resort area and that the men were arrested following a series of raids, the Herald Sun reported.

 

David van Iersel is one of two men who have been arrested in Bali.
David van Iersel is one of two men who have been arrested in Bali.

 

In a statement issued on Monday, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the arrests.

"We stand ready to offer consular assistance … should they request it," the statement read.

It is understood the police have received CCTV footage from a Canggu nightclub, along with a set of scales hidden inside a scooter.

Indonesian media reports say that charges are yet to be laid and investigations are continuing.

Mr Cabantog reportedly used to work as a manager at Eve and Boutique nightclub and Crown Casino's Club 23 and moved to Bali last year.

Will Cabantog was also arrested.
Will Cabantog was also arrested.

Mr Van Iersel previously worked as a manager at Captain Baxter bar in St Kilda and also moved to Bali almost a year ago.

The Agehas reported several other Australians have been linked to the investigation with another Melbourne nightclub figure fleeing to Singapore before police raided his apartment.

Mr Van Iersel was seen escorted at Denpasar police station on Monday, according to the publication.

This is the station where he and Mr Cabantog are believed to have been held over the weekend.

Indonesia is known for its harsh penalties for drug offences, which were demonstrated when Bali Nine ringleaders Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan were executed in 2015.

If Mr Van Iersel and Mr Cabantog are convicted of possession they could face a maximum sentence of 12 years behind bars.

If they are found guilty of drug trafficking they could face the death penalty.

With AAP

arrested bali crime drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Ink Gin creators to release exciting new product

    premium_icon REVEALED: Ink Gin creators to release exciting new product

    Food & Entertainment The product coincides with the fourth anniversary of Ink Gin.

    Man busted with 220 ecstasy tablets at Splendour

    premium_icon Man busted with 220 ecstasy tablets at Splendour

    Crime Police "disappointed" about large number of people found with drugs

    Minister considers major reform of Murwillumbah gun registry

    premium_icon Minister considers major reform of Murwillumbah gun registry

    Politics "It would be naive to say that the audit didn't raise any concerns.”

    Star chef announces new venture in the Tweed

    premium_icon Star chef announces new venture in the Tweed

    Food & Entertainment "It really is a unique opportunity"