Aussies call on Waugh to end 18-year Ashes drought

Australia's hopes of winning the men's Ashes on UK soil for the first time in 18 years will be aided by cricket legend Steve Waugh next month.

The veteran of 45 Ashes Tests will mentor the side across the six-week campaign, linking up with Tim Paine's outfit in time for the first match starting August 1, according to Channel 9.

It will make him the latest in a series of former greats brought into the national fold over the past year.

The current World Cup campaign is being aided by Ricky Ponting, with Australia's record run-scorer serving as Langer's assistant coach.

Earlier this year Matthew Hayden and Mitchell Johnson both linked up with the team in India.

"I know it is something that 'JL' and myself have been quite big on, that is to try and get some of our past legends in and around the team," Paine told Nine News.

"I think to have someone like him around during a Test series is going to be great for our whole group."

Paine believes Waugh's much heralded ability to handle pressure will be particularly valuable to an Australian team that can expect to remain firmly under the microscope in the UK after the sins of 2018.

Steve Waugh played 46 Tests against England.

"I know I will be trying to bounce off him as much as I can," Paine said.

"As I said, coming to England at times, particularly with the pressure and scrutiny that is around the team at the moment, I think he is someone who is regarded for handling that sort of stuff really well.

"For guys like myself and (Steve) Smith and (David) Warner who are quite experienced, it will be great. It's also going to be great for some of our younger players as well."

Smith and Warner have been followed by boos at different stages of the World Cup, with their receptions at the start of the tournament and again against England particularly vociferous.

They can expect things to go up a gear during the Ashes, where the Barmy Army will look to hound them for five full Tests.

Neither man has seemed too perturbed by the jeers thus far, with Warner suggesting it has been a source of motivation and Smith not noticing them altogether.

Paine maintains the key to thriving under the scrutiny of the Barmy Army is to accept that it is simply another part of the challenge of winning in England.

"I think the Barmy Army, you have just got to embrace. It is part of playing cricket against England. It is part of coming to England to play Test cricket," he said.

"I think it is something, you can spin positively, depending on how you look at it. I think if you let their chants and their noise and their constant coming-at-you get you down, it can wear you [down].

"But I have seen guys embrace it ... the positive thing is, it makes winning over here even better, trying to quieten them down."