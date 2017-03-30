Aussies suspended for a second day

Lizzie Weborn, Naomi Scott, Harriet Brown, Brielle Cooper and Jemma Smith at Surf Life Saving Australia's The Aussies on North Kirra Beach.

SURF Life Saving Australia (SLSA) has suspended Aussies competition for Friday.

Following the decision to postpone today's beach and water events at North Kirra beach, Surf Lifesaving Australia released a statement advising they'd made the call this afternoon, with further forecasts of heavy wind and rain ahead.

"The Championships Safety and Emergency Management group and Competition Committee, in consultation with Queensland Government agencies, met this afternoon following 24 hours of extreme weather conditions,” the statement said.

"SLSA will continue to monitor the conditions with respect to any decisions for the resumption of competition on Saturday and Sunday.”

More than 7000 athletes are competing in the carnival, which is Australia's largest sporting competition.

For further details, visit: https://sls.com.au/aussies/