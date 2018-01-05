Austen Tayshus lends laughs to Condong Bowls Club

BIG LAUGHS: Austen Tayshus is playing at Condong Bowls Club to help with their flood recovery.

IF THERE'S a good joke to be made about the Tweed, Austen Tayshus will be the one to make it and get away with it.

Causing a ruckus wherever he goes, Austen Tayshus, whose real name is Sandy Gutman, will be performing at Condong Bowling Club on Thursday, January 11 in a bid to bring some humour to the region after a terrible year of floods.

Speaking to Tweed Daily News, Gutman said he hoped to bring a bit of joy to those who were impacted by the 2017 March floods.

"I heard there'd been some issues in Murwillumbah and I wanted to help out and to cheer them up,” Austen Tayshus said. While it's been 35 years since his hit single Australiana landed itself amongst the best of the best in Australian songs, Austen Tayshus said he's still enjoying touring.

"I like the regional areas,” Austen Tayshus said.

"Predominately, I love travelling and (I reckon) I've been around Australia more than other performer in Australia.”

Austen Tayshus said the show, which started in 2014, continues to adapt depending on where he is.

"My whole approach is that I like to get the audience involved,” he said.

"It's very Australian but it's very upbeat. I know what's going on in the world and I inject that into the show.

"I'm highly educated and nothing really bothers me but I do understand the psyche of Australians.

"The more upset (the audience) becomes, the more I enjoy it.”

Devastated by the March floods, Condong Bowling Club secretary manager Kerry Campbell said the club was honoured to be hosting such a big name in comedy and was thankful for Austen Tayshus' support in their flood recovery.

"It was immediately after the floods, he actually contacted us to do a show here,” she said.

Ms Campbell said the club was still trying to recover from the floods but it was able to stay open with the support of the community.

"The road to recovery was always going to be a long one. We've just received so much help and support from the clubs in our district and the Tweed,” she said.

"Without their help, we wouldn't have done it.”

Show details

What: Austen Tayshus is performing at Condong Bowling Club

When: Thursday, January 11.

Time: Doors open at 7pm for 8pm start.

Tickets: $15 on sale at the club. Food on sale.