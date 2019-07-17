Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Austereo make call on future of NRL streaker

by Jonathon Moran and Nick Hansen
17th Jul 2019 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A radio sales account manager who stripped off for a nudie run during the Eels v Wests Tigers match at the weekend has lost his job.

Matthew Cooper, 34, is understood to have been dismissed by Southern Cross Austereo after an investigation by the company's human resources department.

"We have conducted and completed a thorough investigation of this incident and taken appropriate action," an SCA spokeswoman told The Daily Telegraph. "We do not disclose confidential information relating to employment matters."

Matthew Cooper streaks during the Round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.
Matthew Cooper streaks during the Round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

Cooper leapt nude on to the pitch at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium during the final moments of the Eels v Wests Tigers match on Sunday evening.

He was attending the game on a complimentary ticket he obtained through work as SCA holds radio broadcast rights for some fixtures.

Cooper had to be wrestled to the ground by security in front of more than 24,000 fans after he set out on his nudie run from the southeastern grandstand­.

Matthew Cooper streaks during the Round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium. AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Matthew Cooper streaks during the Round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium. AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Police were called and issued him with an on-the-spot court attendance notice for wilful and obscene exposure, which carries a sentence of up to six months in jail on conviction, as well as a lesser charge under the pitch invasions Act.

The national sales manager for 2Day FM and Triple M parent company SCA is due to front court next month­.

It is understood Cooper allegedly took off his clothes, save for his sneakers, before hiding behind a Channel 9 cameraman and sprinting on to the field.

 

Matthew Cooper was given a court attendance notice for streaking during Eel's Tiger Clash at Bankwest Stadium
Matthew Cooper was given a court attendance notice for streaking during Eel's Tiger Clash at Bankwest Stadium

On Monday, Cooper had to face the music with management at SCA, as he held ­discussions with the HR ­department.

"It was a … ticket provided to a staff member for use in a personal capacity," a spokeswoman said on Monday. "SCA is currently looking further into the matter."

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney's newest ground, has been lauded for seating fans closer to the action and it is understood officials were furious Cooper took advantage of his position to sneak past security.

"Bankwest Stadium is assessing security requirements and working with NSW Police, clubs and codes to raise awareness about the impact of pitch invasions to players, staff and officials," a stadium spokesman said.

Matthew Cooper streaks during the Round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium. AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Matthew Cooper streaks during the Round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium. AAP Image/Joel Carrett

"Pitch invasions put ­player safety at risk and the interruption to play can adversely affect the outcome of the game."

The streaker's bare cheeks even caught TV commentators Andrew Johns and Ray Warren off guard.

"And we've got a streaker on the field. Where's the binoculars?" Johns said.

Warren responded: "You don't want to look."

When contacted yesterday, league great Johns told The Daily Telegraph: "The only tip I would give to any streaker is don't streak when it is cold."

Matthew Cooper was given a court attendance notice for streaking.
Matthew Cooper was given a court attendance notice for streaking.

More Stories

Show More
austereo bankwest stadium matthew cooper streaker

Top Stories

    TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    premium_icon TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    Crime POLICE believe a man wanted for questioning over a murder investigation may be hiding out on the Gold Coast.

    You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    premium_icon You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    Crime There will be some severe consequences if you're caught

    Major works begin on popular Tweed bridge

    Major works begin on popular Tweed bridge

    News The works will continue until the end of the year.

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business There's not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this restaurant