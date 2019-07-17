Austereo make call on future of NRL streaker

A radio sales account manager who stripped off for a nudie run during the Eels v Wests Tigers match at the weekend has lost his job.

Matthew Cooper, 34, is understood to have been dismissed by Southern Cross Austereo after an investigation by the company's human resources department.

"We have conducted and completed a thorough investigation of this incident and taken appropriate action," an SCA spokeswoman told The Daily Telegraph. "We do not disclose confidential information relating to employment matters."

Matthew Cooper streaks during the Round 17 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

Cooper leapt nude on to the pitch at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium during the final moments of the Eels v Wests Tigers match on Sunday evening.

He was attending the game on a complimentary ticket he obtained through work as SCA holds radio broadcast rights for some fixtures.

Cooper had to be wrestled to the ground by security in front of more than 24,000 fans after he set out on his nudie run from the southeastern grandstand­.

Police were called and issued him with an on-the-spot court attendance notice for wilful and obscene exposure, which carries a sentence of up to six months in jail on conviction, as well as a lesser charge under the pitch invasions Act.

The national sales manager for 2Day FM and Triple M parent company SCA is due to front court next month­.

It is understood Cooper allegedly took off his clothes, save for his sneakers, before hiding behind a Channel 9 cameraman and sprinting on to the field.

On Monday, Cooper had to face the music with management at SCA, as he held ­discussions with the HR ­department.

"It was a … ticket provided to a staff member for use in a personal capacity," a spokeswoman said on Monday. "SCA is currently looking further into the matter."

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney's newest ground, has been lauded for seating fans closer to the action and it is understood officials were furious Cooper took advantage of his position to sneak past security.

"Bankwest Stadium is assessing security requirements and working with NSW Police, clubs and codes to raise awareness about the impact of pitch invasions to players, staff and officials," a stadium spokesman said.

"Pitch invasions put ­player safety at risk and the interruption to play can adversely affect the outcome of the game."

The streaker's bare cheeks even caught TV commentators Andrew Johns and Ray Warren off guard.

"And we've got a streaker on the field. Where's the binoculars?" Johns said.

Warren responded: "You don't want to look."

When contacted yesterday, league great Johns told The Daily Telegraph: "The only tip I would give to any streaker is don't streak when it is cold."