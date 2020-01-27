Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Woman airlifted after barbecue explodes
News

Australia Day barbecue goes horribly wrong for Downs woman

27th Jan 2020 7:16 AM | Updated: 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Australia Day barbecue has gone horribly for one woman on the Southern Downs. 

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted the woman who suffered burns when an aerosol can exploded on a barbecue.

LifeFlight shared this photo from the rescue scene.
LifeFlight shared this photo from the rescue scene. RACQ LifeFlight

The rescue helicopter responded to a town in the Southern Downs at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

It's believed a can of fly spray fell onto a lit barbecue, exploded and caused a flash fire.

The scene of the Australia Day incident.
The scene of the Australia Day incident. RACQ LifeFlight

Chemicals from the aerosol insecticide also sprayed all over the woman's arms and face.

The Queensland Ambulance Service drove the patient, aged in her sixties, to a nearby park where the rescue helicopter was waiting.

She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The rescue helicopter service also flew to another private property in the Southern Downs region yesterday, to assist a rider who was injured, after falling from a horse.

The chopper was called into action at 1.50pm.

The aeromedical crew, along with the local QAS, treated a woman, aged in her late twenties, who had suffered head injuries.

She was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital I'm a stable condition.

australia day barbecue editors picks lifeflight racq lifeflight toowoomba accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        premium_icon Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        News For two Tweed Heads South women, their age never stopped them from helping out their neighbours

        Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair tournament

        premium_icon Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair...

        News HAVING the opportunity to see some of the world’s best tennis players in action has...

        Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        News Two Casuarina mums have a challenge for women in the Tweed

        Tweed young gun claims her second top grom gong

        premium_icon Tweed young gun claims her second top grom gong

        News Tweed Heads surfer Quincy Symonds has claimed her second 12-year girls’ final in as...