Australia Post delivers jobs bonanza

Australia Post is hiring more than 4000 workers in the biggest recruitment drive in its 210-year history.

The jobs bonanza - which includes vacancies for posties, delivery drivers and customer service staff nationwide - comes as the postal service deals with record parcel volumes.

More than 1500 positions will be in Victoria.

Competition from job hunters is expected to be intense.

Earlier this year more than 50,000 applications were received for just 1000 jobs.

Australia Post executive general manager Sue Davies said the hiring blitz was key as the service readied for a bumper Christmas.

"This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we've had before in Australia Post's history,'' Ms Davies said.

"In a year that has been incredibly challenging and impacted people in many ways, we are delighted to be inviting people to join us this Christmas as we deliver across the country."

Postie Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu, who was employed in a recruiting drive last year, delivers mail along St Kilda Road. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Jobs are up for grabs in every jurisdiction in the country.

They comprise almost 2900 Christmas casual positions across transport and deliveries and a further 300 fixed term full-time and part-time customer contact centre openings.

Australia Post is also recruiting for around 900 roles in other areas of its business including across its post office network to better serve customers.

Ms Davies, executive general manager for people and culture, said demand on the postal service had been extraordinary as locked-down Aussies took to online shopping in droves.

"A lot has been expected of our people this year and I'm so proud of the way our team has adapted and dealt with the challenges they've faced to keep delivering for Australia across our entire network," Ms Davies said.

"In managing all the necessary COVID-safe requirements, including a reduced workforce in our Melbourne facilities during the recent Stage 4 restrictions, our people have gone over and above to provide critical services for businesses and their customers and delivered for over 8.1 million households who have shopped online between March and August alone."

Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu says helping people as a postie is a “really good feeling”. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Postie Savitha Shanabinagondikoppalu got her job with Australia Post last year.

"I've loved delivering for the community and meeting and connecting with people, particularly as so many people have relied on us each day during the pandemic,'' she said.

"It gives you a really good feeling to know you are helping people."

WHERE THE JOBS ARE

VIC - 1552

QLD - 1072

NSW - 885

WA - 288

SA - 221

ACT - 65

TAS - 31

NT - 18

TOTAL - 4132

HOW TO APPLY

Full list of jobs at auspost.com.au/jobs

Originally published as Australia Post delivers jobs bonanza