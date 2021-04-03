Menu
Stars and politicians have responded with grief after the death of Carla Zampatti calling her an “Australian icon” and a “true trailblazer”.
Fashion & Beauty

Australia reacts to death of ‘fashion icon’

by Phoebe Loomes
3rd Apr 2021 1:50 PM

Carla Zampatti has died.

The beloved Australia fashion designer had a long and legendary career and spent decades as a household name among anyone who loved a frock.

Zampatti, 78, died a week after she fell at the opening of La Traviata restaurant at Mrs Macquarie's Point. The designer was under observation in a coma at St Vincent's Hospital, and according to The Daily Telegraph, she did not wake up.

Local stars and politicians were quick to respond to the news of Zampatti's death, calling her an "Australian icon" and her passing "so tragic".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called her a "true trailblazer in every respect" in a tweet shared soon after the news broke.

 

 

Magda Szubanski said she'd worked with Zampatti and described her as having "great elegance and empathy".

 

 

David Campbell, Channel 9 presenter, called Zampatti a "class act" and a "pioneer".

"I am just hearing Carla Zampatti has died from her fall. This is so tragic. She was a true pioneer in fashion in Australia. A class act. She was an icon who lived with grace. So very sad for her family," Campbell wrote on Twitter.

Fellow Channel 9 presenter Natalia Cooper also responded to the sad news.

 

 

Journalist, comedian and presenter Julie McCrossin also responded to the news of Zampatti's death, writing: "Very sad to hear this. A great Australian business woman & designer. Condolences to her family & friends."

 

Zampatti in October 2020 at Epson race day at Royal Randwick racecourse. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Zampatti in October 2020 at Epson race day at Royal Randwick racecourse. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

 

 

 

A Zampatti design from March 2020, at the Melbourne Fashion Festival. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross
A Zampatti design from March 2020, at the Melbourne Fashion Festival. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

 

Tony Pignata, the Chief of Perth Glory football team said he'd met Zampatti, and sent his condolences to her family.

"Very sad news about the passing of Carla Zampatti. A true Australian fashion icon. Had the pleasure of meeting Carla a few years ago. Condolences to her family. #RIP".

Lauren Saylor, the breakfast producer of SmoothFM 915 called Zampatti and "absolute icon of Australian fashion".

"Her designs were always striking and made for elegance."

"Sending love to her family though this tough time."

 

 

 

Originally published as Australia reacts to death of 'fashion icon'

