An Australian cricket legend has died

The global cricket community has been rocked by the shock and sudden death of an Australian cricket icon who lost his life in Mumbai.

The cricket world has been left reeling after the shock and sudden death of Australian legend Dean Jones.

Jones was only 59 when he passed away in Mumbai with the news of his death sending shockwaves across the globe.

The Australian cricket legend was in India working in the commentary booth for the IPL when it is believed he suffered a sudden heart attack, according to ESPNCricInfo.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM," Star India, who Jones was a commentator for, confirmed through a statement. "He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe."

Jones played in 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 3631 runs and registering 11 centuries throughout his career.

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Originally published as Australian cricket legend dead at 59

Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones 🙏 - @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020