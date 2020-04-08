Australian death toll reaches 50

The Ruby Princess pictured about 20km off the NSW coast. Picture: Image/Sue Graham.

Fifty people have now died in Australia from the coronavirus.

A flurry of deaths have occurred in recent days, including six deaths being reported on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a 62-year-old woman died in South Australia, and woman in her eighties died in Victoria.

The deaths sadly brought Australia's death toll to 50.

Of the deaths, 21 are in New South Wales, 12 in Victoria, six are in Western Australia, four in Queensland, three in Tasmania and two in the Australian Capital Territory and two in South Australia.

Here are those that have tragically lost their lives to the disease.

MARCH 1

Australia's first coronavirus fatality was James Kwan, 78, from Perth. He travelled on the Diamond Princess, which was forced to quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

He was sent home on a chartered Qantas flight and diagnosed in isolation in Howard Springs, Northern Territory. He was then moved to a Perth hospital where he died.

James Kwan, 78, was the first Australian to die of the disease after contracting it on the Diamond Princess which was moored off Japan.

MARCH 3

A 95-year-old woman who was a resident at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park, in Sydney's north, was the second Australian to die.

MARCH 8

An 82-year-old man, another resident of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge, died.

MARCH 13

A 77-year-old woman died in a Sydney hospital after recently arriving from Queensland. She had developed symptoms on the plane, was taken to hospital and died the same day.

MARCH 14

A 90-year-old woman from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge died.

The Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care facility where four people died from the disease. Picture: Gaye Gerard/ Sunday Telegraph

MARCH 17

An 86-year-old man from the Ruby Princess cruise ship died in a Sydney hospital, making him the state's fifth death and the country's sixth.

MARCH 19

An 81-year-old woman died in hospital, bringing the death toll to seven. NSW Health said she had close contact with another confirmed case at Ryde Hospital.

MARCH 24

The eighth death was a woman in her 70s who was rushed to hospital after disembarking the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney on March 14. She died in hospital 10 days later.

Toowoomba resident Garry Kirstenfeldt is Australia’s youngest victim so far. Picture: Facebook

MARCH 25

The ninth death was another Ruby Princess passenger. Garry Kirstenfeldt, a 68-year-old Queensland man, died in intensive care at Toowoomba Hospital after returning from Sydney.

He is believed to have had an underlying medical condition and his family described him as an avid traveller.

"Our father was a man with much more life in him," his children said in a statement.

Two men in their 70s died in hospital in Victoria that same night, marking the state's first deaths and the country's 10th and 11th.

73-year-old retiree Ray Daniels was fit and healthy with no underlying conditions, his family said. Picture:

MARCH 26

A Victorian man in his 70s died in hospital.

Later that day, Ray Daniels, 73, of Perth died in Joondalup Hospital after fainting in his home. He was on the Celebrity Solstice cruise ship when he contracted the disease. He died in Western Australia and his shocked family said he had no underlying health conditions.

"We as a family are completely devastated by the sudden death of our father, husband and grandfather," his family said in a statement.

"He was a very fit, healthy and active man with no known underlying health issues. He showed no real significant signs of being unwell until he collapsed at home on Wednesday morning. He died within 48 hours. Clearly this virus does not discriminate and we never believed for one second that it would take him from us."

MARCH 28

Another Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident died in hospital, bringing the national death toll to 14.

The 15th and 16th deaths were announced moments apart that same day - Karla Lake, a 75-year-old female Ruby Princess passenger who died in Caboolture hospital, north of Brisbane, the previous night, and a man in his 80s who died at a Melbourne hospital.

Graeme and Karla Lake.

MARCH 30

A woman in her 80s died at North-West Regional Hospital after travelling on the Ruby Princess, making her Tasmania's first death and the country's 17th.

ACT Health announced its first death on this day. A woman in her 80s died at Canberra Hospital after acquiring the disease overseas.

MARCH 31

An elderly man in his 80s died at Royal Hobart Hospital in Tasmania after travelling on the Ruby Princess.

APRIL 1

A 95-year-old woman from NSW became the fifth Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident to die.

A patient also died from complications related to the virus at the Orange Base Hospital in NSW's Central West. No other information was provided.

APRIL 2

A woman aged in her 70s died in a Victorian hospital overnight, bringing the state's toll to five.

In Queensland, an 85-year-old man died overnight in the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service in Toowoomba.

"All of our condolences go to that gentleman's family which is, of course, grieving right now, and each of these deaths reminds us of just how important our effort to stop the spread of this outbreak, to slow the spread of this outbreak, is," Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said.

APRIL 3

A man in his 80s died overnight in the Victorian town of Shepparton while New South Wales lost two patients.

A 74-year-old woman died in Albury Base Hospital, near the Victorian border, overnight after contracting the virus overseas.

A 75-year-old male also died in Wollongong Hospital, south of Sydney, after catching coronavirus on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

NSW has now lost 12 people to coronavirus.

In Western Australia, a foreigner died in a Perth hospital after falling sick on another cruise ship, the Artania.

The man, aged in his 60s, died in Joondalup Health Campus. His death brings the state's death toll to three.

APRIL 4

Victoria announced it had suffered a further death, with a woman in her seventies dying in hospital.

On the same day, Federal Labor politician Ged Kearney has revealed her 82-year-old father-in-law, Mike, was the 30th person to die of coronavirus in Australia.

Mike's death at Canberra Hospital was the second coronavirus fatality in the ACT.

APRIL 5

New South Wales recorded four more COVID-19 deaths on April 5, including three former passengers of the coronavirus-stricken Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The four victims were all men, bringing the state's COVID-19 toll to 16.

Of the three passengers who travelled on the Ruby Princess, a 91-year-old died at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. The other two men were aged 76 and 80 and died at Westmead Hospital.

The fourth man, aged 61, the youngest victim of the virus so far, died at Hornsby Hospital. No details have been given about how he contracted the virus.

Queensland Health confirmed a 78-year-old Queensland man with underlying health issues died from the disease after also contracting the illness on the Ruby Princess.

The man died in Queensland's Prince Charles Hospital.

APRIL 6

A NSW nursing home resident and a Western Australian man died on Monday.

The Sydney man, 90, is the sixth resident from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care centre to die after contracting the coronavirus. A total of 16 residents from the aged care facility had contracted the virus at the time of his death.

"I have been on the phone this afternoon with the resident's family, and I grieve with them in their loss," said Ross Low, CEO of BaptistCare, in a statement.

A man in his 80s died in Western Australia on Monday.

He died at Royal Perth Hospital, according to state health officials.

All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, on this very sad occasion," Health Minister Roger Cook said.

APRIL 7

A total of seven deaths were reported in Australia on Tuesday.

A man in his eighties died in Tasmania on Tuesday, taking the state's death toll to three.

A 75-year-old South Australian man also died, the state's first death from the virus.

And two people died in NSW. One was an 78-year-old woman who had been a passenger on the Ruby Princess.

The other was a 90-year-old man who'd been a resident at Sydney aged care facility Opal Care Bankstown.

Western Australia also reported two deaths on Tuesday - a man and a woman both in their 70s.

The man had been passenger on the cruise ship Artania.

A seventh person died on Tuesday.

APRIL 8

A total of two deaths were reported in Australia on Wednesday.

A 62-year-old woman died in South Australia. The woman had been a passenger on the Ruby Princess Cruise Ship.

A woman also died in Victoria on Tuesday. The unnamed woman died in hospital.

OVERSEAS

A 36-year-old Australian man diagnosed with COVID-19 died in Iceland, however doctors believe the man's symptoms were not typical of the virus and are still investigating his cause of death.

Originally published as Australian death toll reaches 50