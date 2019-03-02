Ex-bikie identified in Athens car bombing

Former Victorian president of the Comancheros bikie gang Amad "Jay'' Malkoun has been named as the Australian man injured in a targeted car bombing in Greece overnight.

The powerful blast took place early morning local time (about 7pm Friday AEST) when Mr Malkoun turned the ignition in his vehicle, a police spokesman said.

He had just left the gym and got into the car, which was parked in an open-air parking lot in Glyfada, an up-market residential suburb on the outskirts of the Greece capital, Athens.

Mr Malkoun has lived in Greece for at least two years, Greek authorities said.

Police arrive on the scene following car bombing.

When the bomb went off, two passers-by rescued the victim from the car, which was engulfed in flames. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what is believed to be extensive burns.

"The driver was removed from the car by another citizen who was passing by on a motorbike," a witness told News Corp Australia.

"I saw his right leg was injured. Under the knee. And he had some burns all over him. His clothes were torn, destroyed. But he was conscious when they took him out.''

The police spokesperson said he was due to undergo surgery but added that health officials did not think his life was in danger.

Local media reported investigators found residue of an explosive device that had been placed under the vehicle, raising suspicions that it was a targeted attack. When the bomb exploded, it sent fragments of the vehicle flying across a 150-metre radius.

Confronting images show Mr Malkoun lying badly injured on the road before the ambulance arrived.

The Comanchero Motorcycle Club on their annual ride in 2012. Seen here is Jay Malkoun, the former president of the Comancheros in Victoria.

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene, a further four vehicles were on fire.

Witnesses were reported as saying that they heard multiple explosions, according to domestic media.

Mr Malkoun, a convicted heroin trafficker, was the Victorian president of the Comancheros bikie gang from 2009-2013, when he left Australia with his family and moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Police said at the time he was "living in exile.''

The blast occurred in the next suburb over from where Australian gangster John Macris was assassinated as he stepped into his car on October 31.

