'Australian Legends World' theme park to also house 2500

A CHINESE billionaire's plans for a theme park at Nerang would create a new suburb for more than 2000 residents.

Huang Qiaoling's company Songcheng has lodged new documents with the Gold Coast City Council that show towers up to 25 storeys at the proposed $600 million Australian Legends World.

The plans follow the lead of US theme parks which integrate resorts and homes with the attractions.

Artist impressions of the proposed high-density towers planned for Australian Legend World

The 448,971sq m development would be split into three precincts - the tourism area housing the theme park and a giant indoor ski slope, a residential area housing at least five towers and townhouses, and the neighbourhood centre which would include exclusive riverside homes.

The density of the towers could be as high as 769 bedrooms per net hectare and be 88m high - more than nine times the existing two-storey height limit.

