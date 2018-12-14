Australian title win with broken hand inspires others

BOXING: Kingscliff boxer Josh Frederiksen on his way to claiming the Australia Light Heavy Weight title on the Gold Coast despite breaking his right hand in the fourth round of the 10 round bout.

IT takes a lot of courage to box just to enter a boxing ring to contest a national title, it takes even more to claim the Australian Light heavy Weight title with a broken hand.

Kingscliff boxer Josh Frederiksen did just that recently and will be an interested spectator at the Kingscliff Boxing Stable's fight night at Cudgen leagues Club on Saturday.

Frederiksen,28, a trainer at the Stable, faces five months away from the ring as his right hand heals after he broke it in the fourth round of the national title fight against Quintin Carey at Southport.

Kingscliff Boxing Stable coach Nick Midgley said it was a gutsy effort on Frederiksen's part, not only to stay in the fight but also do enough to take the decision and the title.

That meant boxing on for another six rounds.

"He knew his hand was broken in the fourth round and had a few choice words to say when he came to the corner,” Midgley said.

"But he had dominated in the early round, landing some good shots and we talked about what he had to do for the remainder of the fight and that was to use his left as much as possible and not give his opponent too many opportunities to land scoring shots.

"It was tough,with his right out of action, considering it's his most powerful punch.”

Midgley said the Frederiksen was an inspiration for the other boxers at Kingscliff, especially knowing that he was now a national title holder.

"He does a lot with the younger boxers and he will be in the audience on Saturday night encouraging our local fighters on,” Midgley said.

"Our aim with Josh is to build his reputation in Australia and then eventually look for fights overseas but that will have to wait until he has fully recovered.”