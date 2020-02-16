Menu
A 19-year-old Australian woman was allegedly raped on a tourist yacht in Croatia on a nightmare holiday to Europe.
Crime

Rape nightmare for Australian visiting Europe

by Stephen Drill
16th Feb 2020 11:44 AM
An Australian woman was allegedly raped on a tourist yacht in Croatia on a nightmare holiday to Europe.

The 19-year-old was attacked by a local man after the pair had met in Kastela, about 20 minutes drive from Split.

Kastela is a short distance from Split, on the Croatian coast.
A 27-year-old Croatian man was released on bail last week after being charged with the incident, which happened in October last year.

The young woman, who was holidaying in Croatia with a friend, has returned home.

She was due to give evidence via videolink, however, that could take at least six months to organise.

Tourist yachts are popular on the Croatian coast.
The pair had been out in Kastela and then went to a yacht which was moored in the marina.

The tourist yacht was similar to those hired out for popular seven day trips along the Croatian coast.

Croatian prosecutors had demanded that the man be remanded in custody.

But a judge allowed him to be released on bail.

The 27-year-old, who has not been named, claimed the sex was consensual.

The woman reported the incident at the time and provided police with DNA evidence which they were able to match with their databases.

