Australia's best cyclists to battle on the Tweed

TWEED Valley is set to once again welcome Australia's best domestic cyclists for the Battle Recharge racing tour.

Tourism is also set for a major boost during the three-day event from September 23-25, with 10 divisions of Australia's best cyclists converging to battle it out in three disciplines over four stages.

The Battle Recharge is the largest race of its type on the East Coast, and race director Mike Crawley said the format encouraged riders and their supporters to make an extended stay on the Tweed.

"Since the event started in 2009, we have enjoyed a strong partnership with the communities in the Tweed Valley,” Crawley said.

"We are looking forward to bringing cyclists and athletes to the Tweed and showcasing the region as a premier sporting destination.”

The pinnacle of racing comes from the domestic National Road Series Tour (NRS), which also develops Australia's future international stars.

The IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness team comes in as the men's NRS team tour leader followed by a pack of teams chasing overall podium places.

On the women's tour, competition for second and third overall is tight, with teams hoping to take home valuable NRS ranking points. Several wild card teams have also entered and organisers are expecting a lively peloton and fierce competition.

The tour begins on Saturday, September 23 from Murwillumbah Showgrounds with a Time Trial. The course will impact Queensland Road, Numinbah Road, and Nobby's Creek Road between 6.30am and 11am.

The second stage, also on the Saturday, is the Stan Brims Criterium from 11am to 4pm. The closed circuit race follows Mooball Street, Rous Street, Ewing Street, Queensland Road, and Murwillumbah Street.

On Sunday, the tour moves to Tyalgum for a road race showcasing the Mt Warning caldera and Tweed Valley. Racing starts at 6.30am and is due to finish by 4pm. Roads impacted include Coolman Street, Coodgie Street, Wollumbin Street, Tyalgum Road, Kyogle Road, Park Avenue, North Arm Road, Numinbah Road, Zara Road, and Limpinwood Road.

The second-stage of the road race, will again be based at Tyalgum, with an extension through Stokers Siding. Racing starts at 6.30am and is due to finish by 4pm. Roads impacted include Coolman Street, Limpinwood Road, Zara Road, Numinbah Road, N Arm Road, Park Avenue, Kyogle Road, Bakers Road, Mistral Road, Tweed Valley Way, Stokers Road, Smiths Creek Road, Tyalgum Road, Wollumbin Street, and Coodgie Street.

Races are expected to cause minor impacts to local traffic with short delays.

For more information, visit www.BattleRecharge.org