AN AUSSIE-made strawberry jam has won the title of best in Australia.

The South Australian-produced Beerenberg Australian Strawberry Jam came out on top in a Choice test of 16 supermarket varieties from brands including Aldi, Bonne Maman, Coles, Cottee's and Woolworths.

"Our experts conducted a blind taste test of 16 different kinds of jam, judging them on appearance, aroma, flavour and texture," says Choice food journalist, Rachel Clemons.

"Choice gave Beerenberg Australian Strawberry Jam the top score, for its sweet strawberry flavour, beautiful aroma, and glossy, natural colour."

Quality comes at a cost though, with the jam the most expensive in the test at $1.57 per 100g.

Coming in second, however, was Aldi Grandessa Signature Strawberry Premium Jam, which is around a third of the price at $0.54 per 100g, while Woolworths Essentials Strawberry Jam took out third place at just $0.28 per 100g.

The common factor among the best performers was the quantity of strawberries in the spread, with the top three having at least 74 per cent fruit.

AUSTRALIA'S BEST STRAWBERRY JAMS

1. Beerenberg Australian Strawberry Jam - 75%

2. Aldi Grandessa Signature Strawberry Premium Jam - 74%

3. Woolworths Essentials Strawberry Jam - 74%

4. Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve - 71%

5. IXL Strawberry Jam - 71%

6. Rose's Strawberry Conserve - 70%

7. Woolworths Macro Certified Organic Strawberry Spread - 68%

8. Woolworths Strawberry Jam - 66%

9. Coles Strawberry Jam - 62%

10. St Dalfour Strawberry Spread - 61%

11. Barker's Strawberry Jam - 60%

12. Cottee's Strawberry Jam - 58%

13. Coles Strawberry Spread - 56%

14. IXL Strawberry 50% Less Sugar - 41%

15. Natvia 95% Less Sugar Strawberry Fruit Spread - 41%

16. Aldi Grandessa Strawberry Conserve - 36%

Originally published as Australia's best strawberry jam revealed