Australia’s car theft hot spots revealed

Out of all the states Queensland and Victoria have the highest rates of car theft.

A car is stolen every 12 minutes in Australia and our vehicle theft hot spots have now been revealed.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and CarSafe have been analysed by comparison website Finder.com.au. The results detail in which states and suburbs your car is more likely to be stolen.

The research shows that the more than 55,000 vehicles were stolen in Australia in the last financial year, an increase of about 3000 over the previous year.

This means one in every 400 cars in Australia is stolen, according to Finder's insurance specialist Taylor Blackburn.

The Holden Commodore is the most stolen vehicle in the country.

Victoria takes the lead in volume with almost 13,000 vehicles going missing. This is followed by Queensland, which recorded about 11,000 thefts. The respective theft rate in those states is one in 352 and 334 - making them the nation's hottest theft spots.

NSW recorded the lowest rate of car theft, the tally of 9600 working out to one in 537. South Australia was the next best with one in 498 followed by Tasmania (457) and Western Australia (384).

Despite smaller populations and car registrations the Territories performed particularly poorly compared to the states. ACT recorded 894 incidents and Northern Territory 733. But both have far fewer registered vehicles than the states and had the two worst ratios in the nation at one in 318 and one in 198 respectively.

However, breaking down the numbers further shows that four of the five worst local government areas were all in Queensland.

Australia’s best selling new vehicle, the Toyota HiLux, is high on the thieves’ hit list.

Brisbane recorded more thefts than any other area in the country with 2195. This was followed by the Gold Coast (1562), Logan in the south of Brisbane (1176), Hume in rural Victoria (942) and Moreton Bay north of Brisbane (933).

One NSW area joined Queensland and Victorian in the top 10 - Blacktown in western Sydney.

The research also identified the car models most likely to be targeted by criminals. The Holden Commodore was No. 1 due to sheer volume of numbers - it was a bestseller for more than a decade throughout the late '90s and 2000s. Next came the country's current most popular new vehicle, the Toyota HiLux, then the Nissan Pulsar, which hasn't been on sale for a number of years.

For those living in high risk areas, Blackburn says, there are a few simple ways to ward off thieves: "Parking your car in a driveway if possible, making sure it is locked, installing an alarm, and hiding your valuables out of sight can help deter thieves."