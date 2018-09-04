Australia's pop ingenue to star in Tweed

Samantha Jade has released her new album Best of My Love, which she brings to the Twin Towns stage this Saturday night.

WITH a new album in tow and a full basket of pop hits, Samantha Jade is bringing her show to Twin Towns this Saturday.

Jade's latest show includes a shimmering homage to the disco era, filled with tributes to greats like Donna Summer, Diana Ross and Gloria Gaynor with songs such as Best of My Love, I Will Survive, We Are Family, Upside Down, How Deep Is Your Love, plus Samantha's pop smash hits like Firestarter, Always and What You've Done To Me.

Jade's passion for disco is absolute, and sharing songs like Best of My Love with her audience a special privilege.

"It has a beautiful sentiment and was the most fitting title for the album,” Jade said.

"The idea for the album was 'disco'. If it was going to come out today, how would it sound, how would it look, how would it feel?

"We're not reinventing disco, we're just bringing back the love.

"Disco was not just about the music, it was a time of freedom. The fashions were amazing, sequins, glitter, gold, silver.

"I've been really inspired by disco and the 70s, that was a time of female empowerment and women really coming up and being confident with themselves, their sexuality and their confidence.”

Winner of The Voice Australia 2016, Alfie Arcuri, will join Jade on stage for the show.

When: 8pm Saturday, September 8

Where: Twin Towns

Tickets: $47

Bookings: www.twintowns.com.au or go to the Twin Towns app.