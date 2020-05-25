Australia’s remarkable virus milestone

Australia's coronavirus cases have hit a remarkable low, with only three new cases across the entire country on Sunday.

Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria each recorded one new coronavirus case in what was the lowest national daily tally since March 6.

This morning there have been two additional cases in both Victoria and NSW. In Queensland, there were no new cases and five were taken off in revised figures.

Nationwide, there were five coronavirus patients in intensive care as of Sunday night, and only 33 in hospital.

Australia's crushing response to the virus has led to restrictions being eased across the nation.

Today, public school students in several states are returning to the classroom - seeing a return to normality for parents.

A comparison of COVID-19 cases in Australia and worldwide.

There are also a couple of things we can look forward to.

WATCH OUT, MONOBROWS

Beauty salons in NSW will be able to open for business in one week as the state government further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

"Of all the requests I've had as health minister, this one topped the barrel," an upbeat NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced on Sunday.

"A big day for women in our community, a big day for everybody in the community - beauty salons are open, tanning salons, nail salons, waxing salons."

Beauty salons will be allowed to begin treatments from June 1 but strict new rules will apply.

Before reopening, businesses will require a COVID-19 safe plan which includes removing books and magazines from waiting areas, stepping up hygiene protocols and keeping a record of attendance.

No more than 10 clients will be allowed inside salons at any one time and four square metres of space must be allowed per person.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced the easing of restrictions yesterday. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

GOOD NEWS FOR VICTORIA

Victorians only need to wait a week to meet with up to 20 people in their homes or outdoors, as the state continues easing coronavirus restrictions.

A new limit of 20 for gatherings will kick in from June 1, when Victorians will also be allowed to spend the night away from home in a hotel or campground.

Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the upcoming changes on Sunday, stressing the rules that accompany them will be in force for a "long time". "This is a COVID normal, this is not a return to business a usual," he told reporters.

The new 20-person limit will also apply to weddings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, libraries, youth centres and other community facilities, entertainment and cultural venues.

Funerals will be allowed to have up to 50 attendees, on top of those conducting the ceremony.

PARENTS DISMISSED OF TEACHING DUTY

This week marks a return to school for many Australian students, with all children at public schools in NSW and Queensland getting back into the classroom today.

Tasmanian kindergarten to Year Six students, along with Year 11 and 12 students, will also resume learning at school on Monday, before students in Years 7 to 10 join them on June 9.

The ACT is continuing its staged return with students in Years 3, 4 and 10 getting back to school on Monday, leaving only Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

Kids are returning to the classroom today. Picture: David Swift

Victorian kids are bracing for their return, with children in prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 returning on Tuesday, before the remaining cohort goes back from June 9.

Students are already back in school full time in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

START POLISHING YOUR FOOTY BOOTS

Sport Australia has also released a road map that will allow community sporting clubs and associations a safe return to sport at all levels.

The 'Return to Sport Toolkit', developed in partnership with Hockey Australia, provides comprehensive checklists, adaptable COVID-19 safety plans and templates to be used by sporting organisations.

The Queensland government has confirmed sporting clubs could restart "small group training" from June 13 as part of Stage 2 easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Stage 2 allows outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people, as well as non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes the return of community sport will be a further step in getting Australia back to normal as the country works through the coronavirus pandemic.

