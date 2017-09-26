Authorities warn of firebugs amid dry conditions

Tweed firefighters have attended another blaze in Banora Point.

FIREFIGHTERS have urged residents to be vigilant after another grass fire in Banora Point overnight.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue senior firefighter Greg Mackay said crews were called to parkland on the western side of Greenway Dr, close to a school and homes, about 11pm on Monday night.

He said two fire crews - one from Banora Point and one from Tweed Heads - attended and spent about half an hour at the scene.

"It was just a small fire when they arrived,” Mr Mackay said.

Mr Mackay said given the dry, windy conditions, it was fortunate the fire was not more serious.

But with no rain forecast until the weekend, and after total fire bans over the past two days, he urged all residents to be vigilant.

"It's highly irresponsible,” he said.

The fire was the latest in a string of suspicious blazes in the Banora Point and Tweed Heads areas in recent weeks, with crews having been called repeatedly to bushland near Fraser Dr and parts of the Pacific Mwy nearby.

Mr Mackay said police had attended the scene and Tweed/Byron LAC police have been approached for comment.