An autopsy is set to piece together more information about what happened in a suspected murder suicide, as police take the next steps in their investigation.
Crime

Autopsy will be key as investigation deepens

by Shayla Bulloch
24th Dec 2020 8:04 AM
An autopsy is set to piece together more information about what happened in a suspected murder suicide, as police take the next steps in their investigation.

Townsville Detective Inspector Dave Miles said the autopsy on two people found dead at a Gulliver home on Tuesday morning would reveal exactly how the duo died.

Rebecca Walker, 46, and her youngest child's father were found dead inside the Fulham Road home about 9.15am.

Their son, 5, walked in on the aftermath, and wandered off into the street to seek some help.

A crime scene has been established on Fulham Road, Gulliver, after 2 bodies were discovered inside a premise. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Police descended on the street, taking witness statements, inspecting the area, and speaking with multiple neighbours well into Tuesday afternoon.

A crime scene has been established on Fulham Road, Gulliver, after 2 bodies were discovered inside a premise. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Family have claimed Ms Walker's death was a domestic violence attack, but police could not confirm this, saying the pair had no domestic violence history in Townsville.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the 48-year-old man involved is not from the area.

Inspector Miles said police would start to take the next steps in the investigation.

"We will review statements from witnesses, a continual review of the crime scene, and await the outcome of the autopsies, then we will be in a position to regroup and see the next course of action on the investigation," he said.

"We are keeping an open mind on all of our inquiries."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467. 

