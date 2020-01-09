Avatar 2 announcement mercilessly mocked

IN the original Avatar, the character Neytiri was voiced by Zoe Saldana and the character Jake was voiced by Sam Worthington. Picture: AP Photo/20th Century Fox

IN the original Avatar, the character Neytiri was voiced by Zoe Saldana and the character Jake was voiced by Sam Worthington. Picture: AP Photo/20th Century Fox

JAMES Cameron opened a digital Pandora's box.

The director unveiled concept art for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, but rather than exciting fans, he got eviscerated by critics over the decade-long gap between films.

The concept art, which teases lush landscapes for the upcoming Avatar 2, debuted this week at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The images were then posted by the official Avatar Twitter account with the caption: "You won't just return to Pandora - you'll explore new parts of the world."

Avatar 2 is coming out next year. Picture: Disney

RELATED: Why we don't care about Avatar 10 years on

However, the sequel might be too late for fans, who promptly ripped Cameron on Twitter.

"Someone needs to sit James Cameron down, hold his hand, and say in soothing, calming tone 'there are literally three people excited about Avatar 2,'" one person wrote. "It's going to be hard, but he needs to know. It's time."

Others joked about how long it has taken Cameron, who recently saw Avengers: Endgame eclipse Avatar in becoming the highest-grossing film in history, to make a sequel. "Are we not past the concept art phase of Avatar 2 yet I thought James Cameron already filmed like five more movies or something," one tweeted.

Another Twitter user joked about the gap between the films, writing: "Does anyone even remember what happened in Avatar? Bc all that I remember is weird ponytail sex."

Production on Avatar 2 was delayed several times over the past few years. Cameron called the setback "an epic undertaking … not unlike building the Three Gorges Dam," the world's largest hydropower project in China.

James Cameron reviews a scene with actors Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore and Sam Worthington during the filming of Avatar.

Plot details on the upcoming sci-fi epic remain sparse, however, Avatar 2 will reportedly feature "the future generation of Pandora," producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly. Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver will be reprising their roles. The film will introduce the Metkayina, a new Na'vi tribe ruled by Tonowari played by Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead).

In a Tuesday interview with CNET's Roadshow, Cameron promised Avatar 2 would feature more vehicles and other gadgetry. And the Avatar-themed cars aren't limited to the big screen. Cameron recently announced on Twitter the team had partnered with Mercedes-Benz on a real-life "#VISIONAVTR concept car, inspired by the world of Pandora".

Avatar 2 is slated for a December 17, 2021, release, followed by three more sequels in 2023, 2025 and 2027, according to Variety.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission