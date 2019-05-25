Menu
Login
The Kingscliff Avatars have continued their unbeaten run thus far in the championship, breezing past their round-five opponents last weekend
The Kingscliff Avatars have continued their unbeaten run thus far in the championship, breezing past their round-five opponents last weekend Brian Cassidy
Netball

Avatars keep firing with fifth win

Michael Doyle
by
25th May 2019 6:00 AM

NETBALL: The Kingscliff Avatars have continued their unbeaten run thus far in the championship, breezing past their round-five opponents last weekend.

The Avatars defeated Cudgen CCs 49-14 to remain on top of the Tweed Netball Division One ladder, while the log-jam of teams below them continues. Three sides sit equal on eight competition points to round out the top four, only split by percentage.

Sharpshooters Warriors and Sharpshooters Sharpies are in second and third and both had comfortable wins in round five.

In the featured match of the round, Wildcats Bobcats narrowly defeated Seagulls Netball SCU 1 to move into fourth on the ladder.

The undefeated Avatars will be odds-on favourites to make it six in a row this weekend when they face Cudgen Cyclones, who haven't registered a win in the campaign.

Sharpshooters Sharpies and Seagulls Netball SCU 1 will both be desperate for a win this weekend to bolster their chances of establishing themselves in the top four.

The same goes for Kingscliff Jetsons and Wildcats Bobcats.

These two sides face off in a battle between fourth and fifth, with a victory vital for both teams.

In the other matches in round six, Sharpshooters Warriors will play Saints Onyx while Cudgen CCs will aim to get their first win of the season against Seagulls Netball SCU 2.

tweed netball associaiton tweed netball division one
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    What the movie about 'The King' must focus on

    What the movie about 'The King' must focus on

    News Tweed's biggest Elvis fan and collector Rusty Roberts says he's excited to see how the film

    Calling for a regional approach

    Calling for a regional approach

    Politics Tweed MP says he wants to be an advocate for regional tourism

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Newsboys United album tops Billboard charts

    Music New album takes out top spot on huge Christian music charts

    Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

    Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

    Breaking Man dies in hospital after fight in Tweed Heads West last week