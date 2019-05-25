Avatars keep firing with fifth win

The Kingscliff Avatars have continued their unbeaten run thus far in the championship, breezing past their round-five opponents last weekend

NETBALL: The Kingscliff Avatars have continued their unbeaten run thus far in the championship, breezing past their round-five opponents last weekend.

The Avatars defeated Cudgen CCs 49-14 to remain on top of the Tweed Netball Division One ladder, while the log-jam of teams below them continues. Three sides sit equal on eight competition points to round out the top four, only split by percentage.

Sharpshooters Warriors and Sharpshooters Sharpies are in second and third and both had comfortable wins in round five.

In the featured match of the round, Wildcats Bobcats narrowly defeated Seagulls Netball SCU 1 to move into fourth on the ladder.

The undefeated Avatars will be odds-on favourites to make it six in a row this weekend when they face Cudgen Cyclones, who haven't registered a win in the campaign.

Sharpshooters Sharpies and Seagulls Netball SCU 1 will both be desperate for a win this weekend to bolster their chances of establishing themselves in the top four.

The same goes for Kingscliff Jetsons and Wildcats Bobcats.

These two sides face off in a battle between fourth and fifth, with a victory vital for both teams.

In the other matches in round six, Sharpshooters Warriors will play Saints Onyx while Cudgen CCs will aim to get their first win of the season against Seagulls Netball SCU 2.