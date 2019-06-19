Avatars show strength in gritty win

Kingscliff Avatars and Sharpshooters Sharpies played out one of the games of the season.

NETBALL: Even without two of their premier players, the Kingscliff Avatars have found a way to win.

Going into their keenly anticipated round 8 clash with Sharpshooters Sharpies, the ladder leaders were without prolific shooter Kate McConnell and mid-court conductor Chelsea Norman.

However the depth of talent in the side, which has allowed them to not drop a game in this campaign, led to their five-point victory over Sharpies.

This was a match which had all of the makings of a semi finals game, with both sides showing the capabilities to take out the title in September.

It was another important weekend for Cudgen CC's, who have won three in a row, after defeating Saints Onyx.

The Cudgen-based side lost their opening five games of the season, but have now lifted themselves into a mid-table battle.

They will have a tough test this weekend when they face third-place, Wildcat Bobcats, in what will be a true test of their recent form.

Across the league, the top two sides in the competition will square off when Avatars face Sharpshooters Warriors.

The winner of this game will finish round nine in outright first on the table and will be in prime position to carry on to the minor premiership.

Seagulls Netball SCU 1 will play Saints Onyx, Sharpshooters Sharpies will face Cudgen Cyclones and Seagulls Netball SCU 2 will play the opening match of Saturday against Kingscliff Jetsons.