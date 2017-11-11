Average mix of swell forecast for Tweed surf this weekend

A mix of swells is expected across the coast this weekend.

A mix of swells is expected across the coast this weekend. Blainey Woodham

LIGHT winds on the Mid North Coast this weekend are expected to bring a mix of swells across Saturday and Sunday.

Swellnet.com forecaster Ben Matson said surfers can expect small clean waves along the border today and tomorrow.

"We're still looking at moderate to fresh south-east winds north of the border, but there's a greater chance for a slightly longer period of early south-west winds, with a little more coastal coverage,” Mr Matson said on Swellnet.com.

"Though not all locations will see these winds, mainly the southern Gold Coast.”

Mr Maston said a southerly groundswell is expected to build across Northern NSW during Saturday.

"I have marginally increased my size forecast for Saturday with south-facing beaches south of Byron likely to pick up anywhere between 3-5ft sets after lunch,” Mr Matson said.

"It'll be smaller in the morning, and beaches not open to the south will also be much smaller as the swell builds into the afternoon (but) expect a mid-late afternoon arrival in the Far North.

"Also in the mix over the weekend will be a small increase in average south south-east swell, originating from a small low forming along the trough line in the Northern Tasman Sea on Thursday and Friday.

"Unfortunately, this fetch will be poorly aligned, will track east south-east away from us and wind speeds won't be terribly strong, but the process will activate a secondary south south-east fetch off the west coast of New Zealand's North Island and this will provide some useful trade-like swell in the 2-3ft range at most open beaches.”