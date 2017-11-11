Menu
Login
Sport

Average mix of swell forecast for Tweed surf this weekend

A mix of swells is expected across the coast this weekend.
A mix of swells is expected across the coast this weekend. Blainey Woodham

LIGHT winds on the Mid North Coast this weekend are expected to bring a mix of swells across Saturday and Sunday.

Swellnet.com forecaster Ben Matson said surfers can expect small clean waves along the border today and tomorrow.

"We're still looking at moderate to fresh south-east winds north of the border, but there's a greater chance for a slightly longer period of early south-west winds, with a little more coastal coverage,” Mr Matson said on Swellnet.com.

"Though not all locations will see these winds, mainly the southern Gold Coast.”

Mr Maston said a southerly groundswell is expected to build across Northern NSW during Saturday.

"I have marginally increased my size forecast for Saturday with south-facing beaches south of Byron likely to pick up anywhere between 3-5ft sets after lunch,” Mr Matson said.

"It'll be smaller in the morning, and beaches not open to the south will also be much smaller as the swell builds into the afternoon (but) expect a mid-late afternoon arrival in the Far North.

"Also in the mix over the weekend will be a small increase in average south south-east swell, originating from a small low forming along the trough line in the Northern Tasman Sea on Thursday and Friday.

"Unfortunately, this fetch will be poorly aligned, will track east south-east away from us and wind speeds won't be terribly strong, but the process will activate a secondary south south-east fetch off the west coast of New Zealand's North Island and this will provide some useful trade-like swell in the 2-3ft range at most open beaches.”

Topics:  surf conditions tweed coast tweed surf conditions

Tweed Daily News
Taverna tickles Travellers' tastebuds

Taverna tickles Travellers' tastebuds

KINGSLIFF'S Taverna has been included in a select group of the world's top 32 restaurants and cafes "worth crossing the globe for”.

$3m for Northern Rivers drug rehabs a 'huge win'

Experts hope a forum into crystal methamphetamine use in Tweed will help to tackle the issue.

A SUITE of drug and alcohol rehab clinics will tackle addiction.

'Fed up' jobless youth offered a ticket out

JOB SEEKERS: This year's Community Connections program has already seen 16 youth sign up.

A job program linking unemployed youth with local businesses is on.

Centre reaching out to young vets

WE REMEMBER: Tilley Butler lays a wreath at the Remembrance Day memorial at Currumbin RSL with her aunty Kristy Smith.

New program building pathways for social engagement

Local Partners

Confident Pottsville looking to top Bears

Jayden Hoare is hoping to continue his strong form with the bat when play resumes in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League today

Galloping good time at valley track

WINNER: Miss Honeyflow ridden by Noriyuki Masuda, pips Megashot at the post to win the Tweed Daily News Cup during the Tweed River Jockey Club race day at the picturesque Tygalgah track, in the shadow of Mt Warning.

Melbourne Cup success for Tweed River Jockey Club

United coach tells players to up the ante

Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman.

Dean Vickerman wants his team to be strong off the boards.