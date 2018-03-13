Aviation expert to head new Destination Tweed board

Belinda Hall, Peter Burr, Frank Gyzemyter, Aymon Gow, Kylie Milroy and Rose Wright were seen at Destination Tweed's industry forum which was held at Fins at Plantation House, Duranbah.

DESTINATION Tweed has appointed a new board of directors boasting extensive experience in tourism, including some of the world's top operators.

The new board was appointed at the organisation's annual general meeting on Wednesday and comes as its four-year contract with Tweed Shire Council is up for renewal.

The council last week began advertising an expression of interest process for the marketing, promotion and destination management of tourism services for the shire.

Destination Tweed CEO Rose Wright, who has been acting in the role since Bill Tatchell resigned in September, said the tourism board would be submitting a tender to continue helping the region's tourism industry thrive, as it had since 1990.

"It's a proper process that needs to be undertaken and we'll be resubmitting under tender,” Ms Wright said.

"We definitely want to be around. We've got great partnerships on both sides of the border and adjoining shires.”

Destination Tweed's new board of directors was announced this week, with some new members stepping up to help move the body's strategic plan forward.

"It's very exciting, we've got some wonderful leaders on the board,” Ms Wright said.

"We're really thrilled in the level of collaboration within the tourism industry in the future.”

Tropical Fruit World's Aymon Gow is replaced by Darren Wright (no relation to Rose) as chairman of the board.

A senior executive with global tourism operator Flight Centre and a long-time Tweed resident, Mr Wright has been on the Destination Tweed board for several years.

Other board members include Kylie Milroy (Atlas Currency Exchange), secretary/treasurer Belinda Hall, Paul Prout (Twin Towns marketing manager), Peter Burr (Potager restaurant owner at Carool) and Frank Gyzemyter (ex-China Southern Airlines and Qantas).

Applications for the tender close March 21. See www.tenderlink.com/lgp.