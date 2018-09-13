Awesome foursome are state champions

TENNIS STARS: Banora Point Primary School's tennis team are state champs thanks to the brilliant play of Amali Zillman, Alannah Welsh, Juan Beltran and Bohdi Welsh.

FOR the first time in the school's history, Banora Point Primary's tennis team are state tennis champions.

Alannah Welsh, Amali Zillmann, Juan Beltran and Bohdi Welsh are the four-pronged crew that took the state-wide Victor J Kelly Cup competition by the scruff of the neck, winning 51 sets and losing only five on their way to the title.

Banora Point Primary's tennis team, lead by coach Paul Shacklock, thrived under pressure to defeat Milton Public School in the state final.

But the final, played in Parramatta last week, proved a nail-biter, with the young quartet holding their nerve to defeat Milton Public School five sets to three in the final.

With the final levelled at three sets apiece, Alannah, Amali, Juan and Bohdi steeled themselves to win both mixed-doubles matches to bring home the trophy.

Winning the competition, which started with 1800 schools, was an historic effort from the youngsters and coach Paul Shacklock. By defeating Milton, a school with a long history of achievement in the tournament, the tennis team have re-written the history books and put the Banora Point name on the trophy for the first time.

The victory was a fairytale finish to the primary school tennis journey of Juan Beltran and Bohdi Welsh, the year six boys who have given their all on court for the school.

Alannah Welsh and Amali Zillmann, both in year five, are also loaded with talent and look to have a bright future in the game.

Banora Point Primary's deputy principal Joanna Henderson said she couldn't be prouder of the way her students carried themselves across the competition.

"They have played as a team the entire way through the competition,” Ms Henderson said.

"Even after they lost a few games, they always kept their positive attitude. And I'd like to say a huge thank you to the parents who have been an amazing support providing endless cheers and travel and accommodation for our team.”