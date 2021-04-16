‘Awful’: Devastating response to baby death

An 11-month-old baby who died on the grounds of Kingsway Christian College in Perth was found unresponsive in her mother’s car. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook

An 11-month-old baby who died on the grounds of Kingsway Christian College in Perth was found unresponsive in her mother’s car. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook

A Perth school where an 11-month-baby girl was found dead has issued a statement about the tragedy, describing it as the "most awful of circumstances".

The baby girl was found unresponsive in her mother's car at the college in Darch on Wednesday night.

Principal Peter Burton said: "Words cannot begin to express the depth of sadness we feel as a result of what, at this time, appears to be the accidental death late yesterday afternoon of an 11-month-old child.

"Given that a formal investigation is being conducted, the College is unable to provide any additional detail to what has been provided by the police.

"While Kingsway After School Care is situated on our campus, it operates completely independently of the College. Nevertheless, we are doing everything we can to provide pastoral support to the centre staff and parents who are understandably distraught about this terrible incident. This includes some parents of our school community whose children attend the after school care centre.

"Above all else, our prayers go out to the loved ones of the child so tragically lost. While respecting their privacy, we will continue to offer our utmost support to them as well as our full co-operation, as required, with the police investigation of this most awful of circumstances."

The 11-month-old's mum took her into Kingsway Christian College in Darch to get help and St John's Ambulance (SJA) were called at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, WA Police said in a statement.

"Members of the public who were at the school attempted CPR prior to SJA arrival," said the statement released on Thursday. "SJA also made further attempts to resuscitate the girl, however she was pronounced deceased a short time later."

Officers from the Major Crime Division attended the scene, and will continue to investigate the events and circumstances leading up the girl's death, police said.

The child's mother was questioned and taken into custody, but has since been released pending further inquiries.

The school has been closed for the holidays but it is understood an after-hours childcare facility was running from one of the classrooms.

Detectives were seen looking through the school buildings following the discovery, according to The West Australian.

Officers have also been seen taking photographs inside one of the buildings on campus.

A nearby resident told the publication he saw an ambulance drive past his home but didn't know that it was heading to the school. Other neighbours reported hearing police and ambulance sirens overnight.

Police have not confirmed whether they are treating the death as suspicious.

Kingsway Christian College is situated about 17km north of Perth's CBD and teaches students from kindergarten to Year 12.

- with Ally Foster

