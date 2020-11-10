Awkward detail in football gun’s deleted post

Irving Mosquito may have revealed Essendon’s trade plan after eagle-eyed viewers noticed some clues in a deleted Instagram post.

Essendon Bombers young gun Irving Mosquito may have unintentionally revealed the club's trade plan after eagle-eyed viewers noticed some potential clues in a deleted social media post.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mosquito uploaded a photo of himself alongside Essendon greats Kevin Sheedy and Mark Harvey.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed some cryptic etchings on the whiteboard behind the trio, and the image quickly circulated among Bombers supports.

Mosquito frantically deleted the Instagram post, but the damage had already been done.

Geelong midfielder Sam Menegola's name appeared alongside "13 + 20", which are the two draft picks the Cats currently own.

Although Menegola is contracted with Geelong until the end of 2021, Seven News journalist Ryan Daniels reported the 28-year-old was considered "very gettable" by rival clubs.

However, Seven News journalist Tom Browne reported the Bombers are not making any plays for the Geelong midfielder.

Rather, Menegola could potentially break the trade deadlock between the Cats and GWS Giants over Jeremy Cameron.

Irving mosquito’s deleted Instagram post.

The name of former North Melbourne forward Majak Daw is also on the whiteboard alongside a question mark, suggesting Essendon might be targeting the delisted star.

But the Bombers have already set about replacing Joe Daniher, signing Gold Coast Suns forward Peter Wright for a future fourth-round selection.

The whiteboard photo also had the name of Port Adelaide forward Orazio Fantasia alongside "F2" - presumably a reference to a future second-round draft pick.

Essendon are currently in talks with Port Adelaide, who are reluctant to trade Fantasia for a first-round pick.

Mosquito set the AFL alight by scoring two goals on debut against the Richmond Tigers in the Northern Territory.

The 19-year-old played four games for the Bombers during the 2020 season, managing eight disposals per game.

Originally published as Awkward detail in AFL gun's deleted post