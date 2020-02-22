Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Axe-wielding man terrorises pedestrians

by Alexandra Gauci
22nd Feb 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN axe-wielding man was tasered by police in Camberwell after verbally abusing officers and passers-by.

The 25-year-old Croydon man approached onlookers on Cookson St, near busy Burke Rd, about 9.15am when police intervened.

Mayhem Barbers hairdresser Lauren Kemball said the man was walking up and down Cookson Street, antagonising pedestrians and police.

"He was swinging his axe and swearing at everyone walking past," Ms Kemball said.

"Police surrounded him with guns and followed him up and down the street for a while."

"We ended up locking up the shop because we were worried about children in our shop and everyone else's safety," she said.

The man has since been taken to Box Hill Hospital with head injuries after collapsing on the pavement, and is in a stable condition.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

alexandra.gauci@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
axe wielding crime terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        premium_icon Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        Crime The shocking final photograph of Anthony Stott tied to a chair before he was killed on the M1 has been revealed as relatives of those accused of detaining him say cops...

        Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        premium_icon Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        News Grim scenes as police investigate fatal crash

        Eight-hour triathlon for 80th birthday goal

        premium_icon Eight-hour triathlon for 80th birthday goal

        News For most people, trying something different isn't an 8-hour tri

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY