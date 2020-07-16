Menu
A cropped image showing a man ringbarking a native she-oak in the Big 4 Park Beach caravan park.
Environment

AXE ATTACK: Witness describes ‘bizarre’ incident

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Jul 2020 3:09 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2020 4:42 AM
LIKE a scene out of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Rear Window, as a Park Beach resident trained his camera on a man in the distance, he pulled out an axe.

Ken Nethercott was playing around with his new camera last week when he saw a man appear in the distance.

After training his focus on the older man to try out the zoom, he witnessed something which left him shocked and angry.

"He then produced an axe and ringbarked an established Australian native she oak," he said.

"It was quite a bizarre incident - why come out and attack a tree with an axe as some senseless thing?"

The incident occurred last Thursday inside the grounds of the Big 4 Park Beach Caravan Park, which is operated by Coffs Harbour City Coucil on crown land.

Describing himself as "a bit of a tree-lover", the act he described as "wanton vandalism" led Mr Nethercott to reflect on what the community imagined vandals to look like.

"Most vandalism you associate with younger generations or adolescent kids but here this guy, who has obviously had a full life, still going out destroying things," he said.

"To see someone come out with an axe and ring bark a native she oak is upsetting."

The former farmer and Landcare volunteer, immediately got in touch with Coffs Harbour City Council to let them know what had occurred.

They have since informed him it had been reported to the rangers.

CHCC have been contacted for comment and their response will be printed when it comes to hand.

