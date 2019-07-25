Baa Baas aim to finish on a high

RUGBY UNION: It has been a long, tough season for the Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians, but a win this weekend would be reward for a year of toil.

The Baa Baas will play their final game of the season in the Gold Coast Rugby Union Division Three competition, when they face the Bond Pirates at Pizzey Park on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides have faced each other twice this season, with the Pirates winning both closely contested games.

Baa Baas coach Leon Darmody said he believed his side had a big chance to jag a win and end their 2019 season on a high.

"I will be looking for a more committed defensive effort across the park this weekend,” Darmody said.

"We will pressure them at set-pieces, especially scrum time.

"Our goal will be to move the ball around, attacking in the wider channels.

"Both fixtures this season have been tight affairs, with results going down to the final whistle.”

Darmody has put the call out to the club's faithful this weekend to travel north to Burleigh to support the team in its final outing.

"To our supporters, come along to barrack for the Baa Baas at Pizzey Park,” he said.

Kick-off for the clash will be at 1.30pm.