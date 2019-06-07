Baa Baas focusing on attack

RUGBY UNION: Leon Darmody believes a win is not too far away for his Coolangatta-Tweed side, as they head into their next fixture against Helensvale.

The Baa Baas coach said his side have been working hard at training, with a focus on ball retention and exploiting the opposition defence.

Points have been hard to come by for the side, but a renewed focus on their attack is hoped to lead to more adventurous play.

"We will be working on expanding line-out options to win our ball every time,” Darmody said.

"We will also explore attacking (Helensvale's) midfield and pushing the ball to the sidelines and keep repeating until gaps appear.”

Darmody said he wanted his side to show the same defencive commitment they showed in last weekend's loss to Coomera.

While being defeated last week the Baa Baas showed plenty of promise, especially in defence.

With very little possession, the Coolangatta-Tweed side had chances to win the game right to the end.

Kick-off for this afternoon's match will be at 1.30pm, at Alberts Park, Surfers Paradise.