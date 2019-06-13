Baa Baas ready to attack

RUGBY UNION: Coming off their best performance of the season, Coolangatta-Tweed will be aiming to make it two in a row this afternoon.

The Barbarians will face off with Bond Pirates in their division three clash with renewed confidence.

Coach Leon Darmody said he wanted the same intensity and determination his side displayed in last weekend's five-point win.

"We need to play with the same vigour and intent in defence as the team has shown in past six weeks,” he said.

"Our set-pieces are improving, especially our scrum.”

The Baa Baas coach said he was encouraging his backline to play with freedom and take opportunities as they come.

"We will still move ball around in attack as our backs begin to find combinations,” Darmody said.

"Playing in Bond Pirates half is our goal this week, allowing our backs to attack their goal-line with depth and width.”