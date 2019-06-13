Menu
Login
Barbarians captain Jamie Brindley and coach Leon Darmody.
Barbarians captain Jamie Brindley and coach Leon Darmody. Contributed
Rugby Union

Baa Baas ready to attack

Michael Doyle
by
13th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

RUGBY UNION: Coming off their best performance of the season, Coolangatta-Tweed will be aiming to make it two in a row this afternoon.

The Barbarians will face off with Bond Pirates in their division three clash with renewed confidence.

Coach Leon Darmody said he wanted the same intensity and determination his side displayed in last weekend's five-point win.

"We need to play with the same vigour and intent in defence as the team has shown in past six weeks,” he said.

"Our set-pieces are improving, especially our scrum.”

The Baa Baas coach said he was encouraging his backline to play with freedom and take opportunities as they come.

"We will still move ball around in attack as our backs begin to find combinations,” Darmody said.

"Playing in Bond Pirates half is our goal this week, allowing our backs to attack their goal-line with depth and width.”

coolangatta tweed barbarians gold coast rugby union leon darm rugby union
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Thieves steal from charity raising funds for dying patients

    Thieves steal from charity raising funds for dying patients

    Crime Murwillumbah store raided several times in past fortnight.

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:48 PM
    Hospital workers being 'spat on, harassed'

    Hospital workers being 'spat on, harassed'

    Health Union says hospital security is worse than ever.

    Casuarina cycleway lights up

    Casuarina cycleway lights up

    Council News More lights added to Casuarina cycleway for residents

    Provest upset with council over homeless issue

    Provest upset with council over homeless issue

    News Provest disappointed with council stance on crown land