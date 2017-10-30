Baa-Baas to ignite Casuarina rugby rise

THE Casuarina Beach Barbarians are confident a "landmark” visit from their superstar namesakes can send them on an upward trajectory.

Hundreds turned out to the fledging club's Casuarina Beach rugby fields on Monday to watch the Alan Jones - coached International Barbarians train ahead of their 27-24 defeat of the Classic Wallabies on Tuesday night.

The training coup, organised by former Queensland Red and senior Casuarina assistant-coach Adam Wallace-Harrison, was a chance for rugby fans to experience an extremely rare visit from the Baa-Baas.

Senior coach Adam Leach believes hosting Quade Cooper and other international stars would put the club squarely in the spotlight and ignite the club leading into their second senior season.

"To have them in the Southern Hemisphere is rare and to have them at our club was fantastic,” Leach said.

Despite winning just four games in their first season in Far North Rugby, Leech was confident natural progression would see the senior side improve sharply after a year of development.

But with attracting quality to the club a key factor, Leech was confident the association would allow the club to attract players and off-field support.

"Getting it out to community and gaining support and interest will help attract sponsors, and hopefully senior male and female players, and juniors,” he said.

"These are world-famous internationals and it was a landmark moment. We had an excellent turnout and it was great to see the wider community supporting it.”