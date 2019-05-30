Baa Baas to play with attacking flair

RUGBY UNION: It has been an up and down season for the Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians, but a rejuvenated squad is aiming to register a few wins at the back end of the season.

The Baa Baas have plenty of self belief as they prepare for the second half of their division three season in the Gold Coast Rugby Union.

Despite coming off a tough loss last weekend, the club has plenty of optimism.

The Baa Baas are home this weekend against Coomera, with coach Leon Darmody believing if his side can fix a few of their defencive lapses they should be able to produce some entertaining rugby.

"I'm looking for better recycling of possession and a defensive effort that puts pressure on our opposition, forcing them to turnover ball,” Darmody said.

"Set pieces will be hotly contested and I'm looking for our scrum to dominate Coomera's.

"We will be working on attacking phase play and putting points on Coomera.”

Darmody said his club was excited to play in front of a passionate crowd this afternoon, kick-off at 3pm.