Baa Baas will be better after 2019 rebuild

The Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians spent the season rebuilding the team and club.

The Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians spent the season rebuilding the team and club. Tajana Cherie

RUGBY UNION: To sum up the Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians' 2019 season in one word would be - rebuild.

The club spent this season in the Gold Coast Rugby Union third division, with the intention to establish a platform to launch off in 2020.

While great results were few and far between for the Baa Baas, there is little doubt the club improved as the season went on.

New and youthful additions to the club have given members plenty of belief that the side will be more competitive on the field next year.

Coach Leon Darmody said the season was up and down from the start, but he felt the club improved as the year progressed.

He highlighted a disrupted pre-season that struggled to yield a full complement of players as a contributing factor to the slow start in the opening three rounds.

"We were most competitive in seven of 15 rounds,” Darmody said.

"The players always gave a spirited performance.

"Our younger recruits will be better for experience gained this season.”

A major highlight of the season was the 17-12 win over Helensvale in the middle of the season, which kick-started a run of games where the Baa Baas came close to snatching more victories.

Being able to convert leads into wins will be a big focus for the club in 2020.

"Defence, fitness, set pieces, penalties all hurt us in tight games,” Darmody said.

"Working on field position and remaining calm in opposition's territory are goals for 2020, as well as gaining a better share of possession.”