Babies bring in the new year at Tweed Hospital

Chelsea and Kyle Staite with their newborn son Henry, who was born on New Years Day at Tweed Hospital. Aisling Brennan

THREE families celebrated the arrival of 2018 a little differently this year as they welcomed the birth of their babies at Tweed Hospital.

Pottsville resident Melissa Wylie gave birth to a baby girl, Melody, at exactly midnight - NSW time - as revellers enjoyed watching the fireworks at Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

Melody's father Dave Brennan told Channel 9 News Gold Coast that mum and baby were doing well.

"It's going to be quite easy to remember her birthday every year as well," Mr Brennan said.

But it wasn't long until the second baby of 2018 was born.

Kingscliff resident Chelsea Staite gave birth to her fourth child, Henry, shortly after 7am on Monday.

Weighing 3.45kg and at 49cm long, Ms Staite said her new baby was the "hardest one" to deliver but "it was definitely well worth the effort".

"This was the longest (labour I've had) at about 12 hours," Ms Staite told the Tweed Daily News.

"He's sleeping well and doing all the right things for a little bub."

Last but certainly not least, Ava Cybulski was born at Tweed Hospital just before 1pm on New Year's Day.

The only child to Tugun residents Amanda Hannon and Danny Cybulski, Ava was a special surprise for her parents.

"She was a surprise baby, I only found out (I was pregnant) when I was 28 weeks," Ms Hannon said.

"We were kind of like 'Oh my God' for a few weeks and then when I got to 32 or 34 weeks, time just slowed right down and we got to enjoy it.

"I'm excited to be a family."

While it was an unusually quiet day for the Tweed Hospital Maternity Ward, a midwife told the Tweed Daily News the staff were looking forward to a busy year ahead.

"September is usually our busiest month, nine months after all of the New Year's resolutions," the midwife said.