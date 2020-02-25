Menu
A baboon has been spotted on the loose in Camperdown in Sydney’s inner west. Pictured is a stock image of a male baboon.
Offbeat

Three baboons are on the loose at a major hospital

by Carla Hildebrandt
25th Feb 2020 6:25 PM
Three male baboons are on the loose in a carpark on the grounds of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney's inner west.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed the baboons had been on the loose with three males now surrounded in a carpark by police and animal handlers.

"There are three baboons who were being transported from their normal colony and the first advice is that there was a failure in the door of the truck, a lock on the door of the truck and they've gone into a carpark and now they're behaving very respectfully and responsibly for baboons," he said.

"They're baboons as part of the colony that's been around for about 20 years and they are involved in research, I understand they're extremely well cared for."

"They are quite placid and behaving themselves far better than one would expect."

 

 

 

Mr Hazzard said one of the baboons was an older male while the other two were younger males.

They were on their way to the research facility on the Camperdown grounds of RPA from a colony in NSW.

News of the baboons on the loose broke when a listener called in to 2GB to tell host Ben Fordham her daughter had spotted a baboon running around.

A woman called 2GB to report that her daughter, who works at the hospital, had seen the baboon.

"My daughter is an occupational therapist at RPA and she said "yes mum I just helped wrangle them," she said to 2GB.

The daughter said she was walking out the door when she spotted the baboon.

Baboons are kept at RPA's research facility for experiments. In the past, the hospital has confirmed the colony has helped medical researchers pioneer new treatment for disorders including complicated diabetes, kidney disorders and heart disease.

In the past Helen Marston, the chief executive officer of Humane Research Australia, has attacked the use of baboons for "Frankenstein-like experiments" conducted under a shroud of secrecy.

It didn't take long for social media users to start posting funny comments and memes.

