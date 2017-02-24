Baby Animals return for One Word 2017 tour

Baby Animals will play Twin Towns on Saturday, March 18 as part of their One Word national tour.

FOR a legendary frontwoman of one of Australia's most revered rock groups, a national tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of a song you never wanted released would seem ironic.

That song, One Word - released as the fourth single from Baby Animals' self-titled debut in 1991 - launched the careers of the Perth quartet and remains their biggest hit.

"One Word was my least favourite song and I begged the label to not even put it on the record,” frontwoman and guitarist Suze DeMarchi said.

"I remember when Dave was recording the intro guitar part how frustrated he was but he played it till his fingers bled and it really made the whole track come alive.

"Now, I love looking over at Dave's face whenever we start this song in memory of that day and (I'm) grateful the label didn't listen to me.”

Baby Animals' debut went eight-times platinum and spent six weeks at number one, in a whirlwind period for the group who also released Shaved and Dangerous before disbanding in 1996.

Reforming in 2007 in the US where DeMarchi had spent more than a decade with now ex-husband and Extreme lead-guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Baby Animals' original line-up of DeMarchi, Dave Leslie, Frank Celenza and Eddie Parise released acoustic versions of their previous songs for the album, Il Grande Silenzio.

"I wasn't interested but I sat down with Justin Stanley (producer) and we talked of doing songs differently. That got in my head and I thought that could be cool,” DeMarchi said.

"I was still living in LA and was busting to play and that was the idea for putting the original line up together.

"It was a really good thing for us to do. There was a lot of water under the bridge and it cleared the air and it was great.”

The group was reborn and while Celenza and Parise departed in 2009 to be replaced by Mick Skelton and Dario Bortolin, the original members once again got together in 2016 for two gigs to perform their debut album, while the new line up played tracks from 2013 album This Is Not The End.

Back on Australian shores for the best part of a decade, DeMarchi has long settled back into life Down Under in and out of the band.

Back on the road, Baby Animals are playing sell out shows while reaching a new generation of fans, which continues to surprise DeMarchi.

"We have such loyal fans and I'm always grateful for that support,” she said.

As far as the song that launched their career goes, DeMarchi said the band had found the perfect place for it in their sets.

"We give them One Word first to get it out the way,” she said with a laugh.

"Then we mix it up and it's all over the shop and it works really well.

"You just have to do your best and people will enjoy it. As long as they go away feeling the show, we're happy.”

Baby Animals: One Word 2017 tour