Baby born to herald the New Year

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Fireworks looking towards the south over Jack Evans Boat Harbour. Matt Hopkins

WHILE residents of the Tweed partied the night away to bring in the New Year, staff at the Tweed Hospital were celebrating with the birth of a baby girl on the stroke of midnight.

Nurses confirmed the baby girl was born at exactly midnight - NSW time - as nearby fireworks went off at Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

They confirmed mum and bub were doing well this morning, if a little tired after their big night.

A second baby was also born during the night, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Meanwhile, residents across the shire flocked to waterways in an effort to cool off after a blistering hot day.

We would like to wish all of our readers a very happy, prosperous and healthy New Year. Here's to a great 2018!