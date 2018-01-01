Menu
Login
News

Baby born to herald the New Year

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Fireworks looking towards the south over Jack Evans Boat Harbour.
HAPPY NEW YEAR: Fireworks looking towards the south over Jack Evans Boat Harbour. Matt Hopkins
by Nikki Todd

WHILE residents of the Tweed partied the night away to bring in the New Year, staff at the Tweed Hospital were celebrating with the birth of a baby girl on the stroke of midnight.

Nurses confirmed the baby girl was born at exactly midnight - NSW time - as nearby fireworks went off at Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

They confirmed mum and bub were doing well this morning, if a little tired after their big night.

A second baby was also born during the night, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Meanwhile, residents across the shire flocked to waterways in an effort to cool off after a blistering hot day.

We would like to wish all of our readers a very happy, prosperous and healthy New Year. Here's to a great 2018!

Casuarina resident Leasa Brown captured these great shots of the fireworks at Salt Village to bring in the New Year 2018.
Casuarina resident Leasa Brown captured these great shots of the fireworks at Salt Village to bring in the New Year 2018. Leasa Brown
Tweed Daily News
Cowboy up: Bull and Bronc at Caba comp

Cowboy up: Bull and Bronc at Caba comp

Family fun rodeo at Cabarita Pony Club

Curry, spice and all things nice

WINNING TRIO: Mark Wilson, chef Lia Wilson and Toby Bamford display some of the dishes on offer at the newly opened Bombay Cricketers' Club restaurant at Salt Village, Kingscliff.

Bombay Cricketers Club: New Tweed Coast restaurant

What we were Googleing in 2017

We were constantly checking the cricket scores this year - how very #straya.

No surprise Cyclone Debbie was the top search in Queensland.

Power down and roofs collapse as Casino battered by storm

A storm ripped through Casino on Saturday night, causing damage to several homes.

Sever thunderstorm warning for the Northern Rivers is imminent.

Local Partners