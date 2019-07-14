Baby-faced killer ‘exhausted’ from daily sex in prison

The baby-faced killer of businessman Morgan Huxley has been placed in an open-plan prison with other sex offenders where he is allegedly having sex "almost every night", prison sources say.

Daniel Kelsall, who sexually assaulted and murdered Mr Huxley, 31, after following him home from a Neutral Bay pub six years ago, is so exhausted by the sex sessions he is hardly able to participate in jail activities, prison sources claim.

Kelsall was recently moved to Hunter Correctional Centre in Cessnock to serve out his minimum 30-year sentence, alongside other sex offenders such as teen rapist and murderer Aymen Terkmani and "Lonely Hearts Killer" Rodney Cameron.

However, prison sources have questioned the move given that the dormitory ­design of the jail allows ­inmates to freely interact.

Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts



"Because of the open-plan design, there is nothing stopping them. Sex in the prison is rife," the source said.

"The young bloke (Kelsall) is so tired in the morning he barely takes part in the prison programs.

"Our original fears of an open-plan jail were assaults. But it has been the opposite."

Prison sources estimate that almost 60 per cent of the ­inmates at the 400-bed maximum security jail have sex-­related convictions.

Compounding the problem is the "grey area" of inmates' sex lives given that Corrective Services NSW issues condoms to prisoners.

Opened in January last year in response to the surging prison population, Hunter was built and put into operation within 12 months.

Picture: Supplied

Inmates are divided into dormitory pods of 25, with prisoners kept occupied by a range of education programs and work activities for eight hours a day.

However, prison sources claimed last week that there were not enough programs for all the inmates, leading one prisoner to propose conducting a "hobby class" for other inmates.

The sources also claim the jail does not run therapeutic sex offender programs, an allegation Corrective Services NSW has denied.

Corrective Services NSW commissioner Peter Severin said the department had not received any complaints from staff or inmates about the issue, while noting the ­inmates were under constant supervision.

"Any such report would ­result in an immediate separation of the inmates involved," he said. "They are very well supervised, they are much better supervised than prisoners who are in a locked cell, two of them, at night time. If any of that behaviour were to occur we would very swiftly react to it."

Prison sources say at leats 60 per cent of inmates in the jail have sex-related convictions

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman denied there were no sex offender programs at the prison.

"The treatment of sex off­enders in custody is one of our core focuses and includes programs that encourage offenders to acknowledge their sex-offending behaviour and prepare them for further treatment," she said.

Kelsall's fellow inmate Terkmani was jailed for 45 years after pleading not guilty to the rape and murder of a 16-year-old boy he had called his "friend".

He was transferred from Goulburn, where he had allegedly been having problems with other inmates, a prison source said.

Cameron was dubbed the Lonely Hearts Killer for murdering four victims and was sentenced to life in jail.