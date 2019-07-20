Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We're reaching a point where 'Andrew' is becoming an uncommon baby name. 2019 is wild.
We're reaching a point where 'Andrew' is becoming an uncommon baby name. 2019 is wild. yaruta
Parenting

Baby names that are going extinct in 2019

by Nina Young
20th Jul 2019 6:00 PM

THERE are no baby Bruces, there are no baby Beryls.

Well, now, the UK have released their own least popular baby names list, and the results are crazy.

According to the the UK's Office for National Statistics these are the baby names that are going extinct:

Boys
Craig
Jordan
Kieran
Scott
Ashley
Shane
Shaun
Sean
Andrew
Christopher
Curtis
Dean
Connor
Callum

Girls
Kirsty
Shannon
Danielle
Gemma
Jodie
Lauren
Jadie
Rhiannon
Ashleigh
Chelsea
Leanne
Samantha
Hayley
Rachel/Rachael
Image: iStock.
Picture: iStock

It's pretty wild

I'd venture a bet that we all know a person named every one of those names on the list. It's kind of mind boggling to think that in a decade we might have more Atticus' than Andrews.

For comparison, here are the Aussie baby names going extinct:

Beryl
Brett
Craig
Darren
Daryl
Donna
Kerry
Kylie
Sally
Sharon
Tracey
Wayne

Would you give your child any of these names? 

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

baby names editors picks extinct nameberry
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    DEPORTED: Community reeling as popular French cafe closes

    premium_icon DEPORTED: Community reeling as popular French cafe closes

    Politics More than 17,000 people signed a petition pleading for him to stay, and supporters continue to urge the business owner to fight on. Find out why he's given up.

    How you can help build a new grandstand for sporting clubs

    How you can help build a new grandstand for sporting clubs

    Sport Community urged to back Tweed sporting clubs.

    Cudgen could be the dark horse

    premium_icon Cudgen could be the dark horse

    Rugby League The Hornets currently sit third on the LLT Premiership table

    From a humble tin shed to international gin fame

    premium_icon From a humble tin shed to international gin fame

    Food & Entertainment Booming Tweed distillery brewing big party